Anker launches an impressive portable 4K laser projector, plus a soda-can sized Google TV projector

Nebula is Anker's smart entertainment brand, and it's just unveiled two brand-new and very different projectors: one portable that's barely bigger than a soda can, and a 4K laser model capable of 200-inch displays. Both projectors run Google TV with built-in Netflix and the usual range of apps.

The bigger of the two is the Nebula Cosmos 4K SE. It's 4K with Dolby Vision and Nebula's own NebulaMaster image processing engine, which the brand says delivers improved contrast and color accuracy. It delivers 1,800 ANSI Lumens and can create an image of up to 120 inches in normal lighting conditions and a huge 200 inches in darker conditions. The brightness and color reproduction is achieved via a hybrid lighting system that combines LED and laser light, which Anker says delivers higher brightness and better color.

The audio system here is 2x 15W full-range drivers with Dolby Audio, and the projector has auto setup and a bunch of automatic corrections for screen fitting, obstacle avoidance and wall color adaptation. It looks like an interesting addition to the best 4K projectors, since it's large and quite serious, but still designed to be somewhat portable, with a carry handle on top.

It costs $1,299 and is available to buy now – we're waiting on information about a release in other countries, and will update this article when we can.

Pocket-sized projection power

The Nebula Capsule Air is soda-can shaped and only slightly taller than one. Despite its tiny size it can deliver up to 150 ANSI Lumens for up to two hours from its built-in battery. Resolution is 720p and it's capable of delivering a 60-inch image in normal lighting and 100 inches in the dark. Its USB-C port supports PD (power delivery) so it can be used with a power bank or wall charger as well as on battery.

For the $399 asking price, that seems like a very tempting option among the best portable speakers – it's less than half the price of the Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 projector, for example, which doesn't have a battery built-in.

There are three new accessories to go with the Capsule Air. The snap-on base is included with the projector and enables you to tilt the projector up to 30 degrees or 90 degrees when wall mounted. One use case is for parents to use it to project cooking videos while they and their kids cook.

That one's exclusive to the Air, but Nebula has also created a gimbal stand ($49.99) for 360-degree angle adjustment, and a tripod with a power bank inside to double the playback time as well as deliver more viewing angles. That one's $129.99. Both accessories are compatible with the whole Capsule range, not just the Capsule Air.

Like the Cosmos 4K SE, the Capsule Air is available to buy now – and Anker is offering a $200 early discount on the Cosmos if you order early. Obviously, we can't tell you how good they are just yet, but we plan to review both as soon as we're able.