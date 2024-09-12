Dodge the Disney Plus price hike with this incredible deal that's available just in time for Lost's 20th anniversary – here are 5 more adventure shows to watch next

If you've got an appetite for adventure, Disney Plus is giving you the chance to escape into some great TV shows for less. If you're frustrated by the service's recent subscription price hike, then you might want to take advantage of this incredible new deal that gets you three months of Disney Plus Standard with Ads for just $1.99 / £1.99 per month. This offer is also available outside of the US and UK, with those based in Australia able to get the same marvellous Disney Plus deal.

This deal runs from September 12 (08:00 BST) through September 28 (07:59 BST) and is available for new and returning customers. After the three month period, it will auto-renew at the regular Disney Plus price until cancelled, so make sure you don't get caught out.

Disney Plus Standard with Ads (3 months): was $9.99 per month now $1.99 at Disney Plus The timing of this deal couldn't be better. With Disney's recent price hike coming into effect on October 17 for Disney Plus, Hulu and EPSN Plus, there's no better time take advantage of an offer that will give you access to a huge catalog of movies and shows, from Star Wars to Marvel.

But three months is plenty of time to take advantage of many of the streamer's offerings. Outside of the best Disney Plus shows and best Disney Plus movies, the deal coincides with the 20th anniversary of the hit TV show Lost, so I've put together some similar adventure-based shows if you want to watch various people being put through their paces.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and The Olympians | Teaser | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: TV-PG (US); PG (UK); PG (AUS)

Length: ~32-43 minutes

Creators: Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg

Lost was definitely not kid-friendly, but Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a great adventure series the whole family can enjoy. Based on the beloved books by Rick Riordan, the series takes us on a mythology-filled adventure where the twelve-year-old demigod Percy Jackson is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt. Look, I'm no expert, but you probably shouldn't annoy Zeus. Bad idea.

It's an adaptation with a lot of love and it's so easy to get sucked into the world it builds. There's good news if you devour it quickly too, as season 2 is on the way. So there's plenty more where that came from.

Renegade Nell

Renegade Nell | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 87%

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); M (AUS)

Length: ~45 -55 minutes

Creators: Sally Wainwright

I do love any excuse to recommend Sally Wainwright. Her gritty crime series Happy Valley had my jaw on the floor (that finale though) and Gentleman Jack is a wonderful exploration of LGBTQ+ trailblazer Anne Lister. Her track record of hits just continues with Renegade Nell, a period drama that definitely fits into the adventure category.

After being accused of murder, Nell Jackson becomes a notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. Guided by Billy Blind, she travels with her two sisters and realises that fate has a lot in store for her. Unfortunately, it was cancelled after one season but the episodes we do have are a real joy.

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 88%

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); M (AUS)

Length: ~43–45 minutes

Creators: Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel

Adventure isn't just fictional! There's plenty to explore in the real world, and you can watch Thor himself as he takes on some tough challenges and pushes himself to live better for longer. I'm not going to comment on the amount of times I've watched this idling on the sofa while eating snacks, mind your own business.

Anyway, give this show a go if you want to see him teaming up with world-class experts, family, and friends to learn more about the human condition. It's fascinating stuff and might get you inspired.

The Mandalorian

RT Score: 90%

Age rating: TV-14 (US); 12 (UK); M (AUS)

Length: ~25-47 minutes

Creators: Jon Favreau

I do kind of feel sorry for Din Djarin (the titular Mandalorian). You've got a three season show and an upcoming movie named after you, but most people's attention is on the rebellious toddler alien that keeps you company. Well, that was just the creator's fault for making him so cute, I suppose.

If it's adventure you want, you won't find better than The Mandalorian. As a great show for both Star Wars fans and relative newcomers, we travel the galaxy alongside this bounty hunter, encountering numerous threats and fascinating things along the way. The fact he's basically adopted this child doesn't make any of that any easier, but hey, it's hugely entertaining.

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: TV-PG (US); PG (UK); PG (AUS)

Length: ~29–43 minutes

Creators: Kelvin Yu

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are back and continuing to deliver great performances in this eight part series. A must watch for fantasy lovers, this one delves into Chinese folk tales and mysticism, thrusting the viewer into a battle between mythical gods.

Protagonist Jin Wang gets a lot more than he bargained for and soon his problems become far bigger than juggling school life and his personal life. Alongside a new student, who is also Chinese, this is a journey in both the physical and metaphorical sense.