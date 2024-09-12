Get three months of Disney Plus for the price of one with this marvellous deal

The best streaming services have provided some incredible new content over the last few months, and Disney Plus is no exception. While the The Acolyte was recently cancelled, titles like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are just a few of Disney's most recent offerings. And thanks to a spring promotion that grants you three months of a Disney Plus standard subscription for the price of a month, you can watch to your heart's content (for three months, at least).

Disney Plus is already one of the most affordable streaming services out there – costing just AU$13.99p/m for the standard tier and AU$17.99p/m for a 4K-offering premium tier – so scoring three months for just AU$13.99 makes it that much sweeter. That’s especially true when you consider the content coming to the service, including Agatha All Along. The sequel spin-off to WandaVision is crucial to Marvel's continued momentum after Deadpool & Wolverine, and it launches September 19, making Disney’s promotion perfectly timed.

Disney Plus Standard (3 months) | AU$41.97 AU$13.99 (save AU$27.91) A 66% saving is a deal worth shouting from the rooftops no matter what it is, but Disney's recent and upcoming additions make this a truly incredible price. And don't worry, even if you're not into Star Wars or Marvel, an abundance of movies, TV shows, documentaries and kids content makes Disney Plus' tagline of "something for everyone" the truth. Kiwi Disney fans can also take advantage, with three months for just NZ$14.99.

While our pick for the best streaming service for September is Binge, thanks to the additions of HBO's The Penguin, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos, Disney Plus fought hard for the prestigious award. It even beat out Apple TV Plus despite Brad Pitt and George Clooney's Wolfs dropping this month.

As well as Agatha All Along, September subscribers will also get Doctor Odyssey, a drama in which a cruise ship doctor helps lead a medical team through unique medical crises. Then there's also English Teacher, which focuses on the struggles of the political, social and professional demands of Texan high-school teaching, and Child Star, where Demi Lovato talks with fellow former child stars like Drew Barrymore, Raven-Symoné and JoJo Siwa to reflect on their experiences.

That new content won't be for everyone, but there's plenty of older shows to enjoy. FX's Shogun is perhaps the best show of 2024, and there's also series like Sons of Anarchy, New Girl, Glee, Modern Family, The Simpsons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Welcome to Wrexham, Golden Girls and more to revel in.

If you're more of a movie watcher, a few notable flicks on Disney Plus include Pixar's Elemental, Poor Things, Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic and Deadpool, as well as the entire suite of Pixar and Walt Disney animated films, every Star Wars movie and all the Marvel content you could possibly want. You'll even be able to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, with the smash hit likely landing on Disney's service sometime after October.

No matter what you're into, you can get more than your money's worth with a three-month (full 12 weeks!) Disney Plus subscription for just AU$13.99. This deal will go up in smoke on September 28, so don't dilly-dally if you want to take advantage.