Star Wars: Skeleton Crew isn't out on Disney Plus yet, but it's already got a lot of convincing to do

Four kids, a universe of danger, and a simple quest to get home. If you'd told me that this was the premise behind one of Netflix's TV Originals – I'm looking at you, Stranger Things – then I'd be thrilled. The thing is, though, it's not – at least not in this situation. I'm actually talking about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, one of 2024's new Star Wars shows that'll launch on Disney Plus, which looks like it could be a lot more upside down than many shows of its archetype.

Disney's first live-action endeavour into kid-focused Star Wars is arriving sometime this year. But, for Star Wars fanatics like myself, the very little that we already know about Skeleton Crew is sparking a greater degree of concern than Lucasfilm might have anticipated about its Goonies-style series set in its iconic galaxy far, far away.

Goonies... in space!

Information on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is few and far between. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Depending on your generation, Skeleton Crew instantly draws an alarming number of comparisons to other quest-based thrillers starring child actors. In recent years, shows like Stranger Things have re-invigorated this TV and movie sub-genre – a category popularized by films, such as 1980s classic The Goonies, which played a vital role in creating an intergenerational bond with groups of rogue-like kids on an adventure.

For its part, Lucasfilm isn't worried about leaning away from its established Star Wars formula. With its political and spy thriller machinations, Andor has already proved that the Disney subsidiary is open to moving away from its tried-and-tested blueprint of the Light Side versus the Dark Side, or nomadic Force users attempting to reinvent and/or hold onto Jedi values. Likewise, Skeleton Crew – from what we know, anyway – will draw on a similar, non-Force wielding type of storytelling. Indeed, it's the entire basis of the series, with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy (per ComicBook.com) saying: "[Co-showrunner] Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars... needless to say, I'm going to say yes."

This, though, begs one serious question: will Skeleton Crew simply rinse and repeat what's come before? Star Wars has long been home to some adventurous and plot-relevant groups. Whether it's the somewhat swashbuckling charm of Clone Force 99 – the protagonists of animated show Star Wars: The Bad Batch – or the close bond of Star Wars: Rebels ' Ghost crew, there's always been room for a team of underdogs to take the galaxy by storm. With Skeleton Crew's, well, crew, however, I'm struggling to see quite where they fit in, which makes me wonder quite what antics we can expect.

Considering Disney Plus' contingent of live-action Star Wars projects – The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka – are building to an epic crossover movie, I hope Skeleton Crew plays a role in orchestrating the galaxy-wide plot that this movie will tell and subsequently avoid classic Star Wars tropes, such as its overreliance on telling tales set on desert planets like the iconic Tatooine. So, what can Skeleton Crew do to avoid its likely cliché-ridden downfall?

Why does everyone want to go back to Jakku?

Can Jude Law (center) and Skeleton Crew's young cast surprise us with a great Star Wars TV show? (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

Okay, maybe not Jakku specifically, but it's safe to say Star Wars has a history of repeating itself. Whether it's overused locations, story beats, or returning characters, Lucasfilm's legendary sci-fi franchise has a habit of putting nostalgia above narrative and creative originality. To be fair, Skeleton Crew stands a chance of avoiding this, but that doesn't mean it won't fall into the same trap as Star Wars series of old. That is, however, unless Lucasfilm have truly pushed the boat – or star ship – out and ensure Skeleton Crew offers something truly unique.

Given how little we know about the the show's primary cast, I'm sceptical about its chances of doing so. That's assuming that Jude Law's mysterious figurehead isn't revealed to be yet another Jedi survivor of Order 66 (rumors suggest this will be the case, though), or that one of the four child actor leads isn't force sensitive. If one or both of these things are true, it would be easy to determine Skeleton Crew's primary plot. Given recent revelations in The Bad Batch season 3, too, I'm suspicious about the latter being as true as the speculation surrounding Law's roguish individual.

The one hope (A New Hope, if you will) that I have for Skeleton Crew comes from the era in which it's set. Even though it takes place during the same period as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: Ahsoka – and in a move that'll contradict what I said in the final paragraph of the above section –I'd much prefer it if Lucasfilm allows Skeleton Crew to sit independent of its TV cousins.

Sure, I'm not averse to one of many new Star Wars TV shows laying some groundwork for the aforementioned trio's crossover film, but I'd rather it didn't fly too close to these arguably more significant series. Instead, I hope we might get glimpses of the post-Empire impact on inner-rim planets like Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Jakku, or an exploration of factions like the Pike Syndicate and Crimson Dawn, or even the return of other remnants from times long past that haven't been examined in great detail. I'd give my right hand (toon soon, Luke?) to see in live action, especially if Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gravitates towards the seedier, crime-filled element of Lucasfilm's beloved spacefaring franchise.

The Star Wars lover in me will, if you pardon the pun, force me to subject myself to Skeleton Crew, regardless how it turns out. But, honestly, I'm struggling to shake the feeling we might be in for a first real unnecessary TV addition (Boba Fett and Ahsoka detractors may argue we've already seen that) to Disney's Star Wars universe. Prove me wrong, Skeleton Crew.