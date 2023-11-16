Disney delays the release of Pixar's animated Disney Plus series Win or Lose

We've got some bad news for Pixar fans: Win or Lose, the animation studio's first ever streaming series, has been delayed. The show was originally intended to debut on Disney Plus in December 2023 just in time for the holidays, but it's been moved back to next year.

That's a shame, because the early word on the show has been very positive. Pixar showed a full episode to the Annecy International Animation Festival earlier this year and, according to Variety, it "blew away the assembled crowd: it's classic Pixar storytelling, full of heart and wonderful characters" and could be "one of the best things Pixar has done, maybe ever."

What is Win or Lose about?

Win or Lose focuses on a middle school softball team, with each episode telling its story from the perspective of a different character: one of the players, one of their parents or the umpire or coach.

Here's the synopsis straight from Pixar: the show "follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character –the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives".

When will Pixar's Win or Lose be released?

We don't know when it will arrive on one of the best streaming services. While the rumours that the show was going to be delayed turned out to be true, the rumour factory doesn't appear to know when the new release date will be.

One possibility is that it could take the spring slot previously given to Pixar's next movie, Elio, which was recently moved back from a spring 2024 release to a summer 2025 one. That leaves a gap in Pixar's plans until Inside Out 2 comes out in June.