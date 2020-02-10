How to watch Parasite and the rest of Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho's movies

Parasite made Oscar history on Sunday for a couple of reasons: not only is it the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture, it's also the first South Korean movie to ever win an Oscar. A thriller that examines class in darkly humorous and heartbreaking ways, it scooped three other statues at the 2020 Oscars, winning Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.

Director Bong Joon Ho's genre-blending work was acclaimed many years before his class-focused dark thriller hit the awards circuit, though. From monster movie The Host to Okja on Netflix in 2017, his back catalogue is absolutely worth exploring if you've just sampled the director's work for the first time.

Below, we'll explain how to watch Parasite if you're in the US or UK, as well as how you can watch the other movies he's directed online. In most cases, it's pretty simple: some are available to stream, while one is even free to watch on YouTube.

How to watch Parasite (2019)

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video to rent (US), in theaters now (UK)

Best Picture winner Parasite is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video right now for a very reasonable $3.99 – but you'll also be able to see it in around 1,000 US theaters, too, with more showings likely off the back of its Oscar win. In the UK, the movie just went on wide release from distributor Curzon, so you should have no problems catching it on the big screen.

Here's how you watch the other movies made by director Bong Joon Ho, in order of release.

Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000)

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video via Monsters and Nightmares channel (US), Import DVD (UK)

Bong Joon Ho's debut is a dark comedy that begins with a man driven over the edge by a dog that keeps barking in his building. It's easy to stream in the US: you can watch it with a 7-day free trial on the Monsters and Nightmares channel via Amazon Prime Video, along with another of the director's movies, Mother. Annoyingly, UK viewers are out of luck for simple, legal options (importing the Region 1 DVD may be the way to go).

Memories of Murder (2003)

How to watch it: YouTube (for free!)

You'll struggle to find serial killer movie Memories of Murder on home video, but luckily it's hosted on the YouTube channel of Viewster (which is owned by distributor Cinedigm) for absolutely nothing. We've embedded the stream above, so you can watch it at your leisure.

The Host (2006)

How to watch it: Amazon Prime Video via Magnolia Selects (US), Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy (UK)

2006's smart monster movie The Host brought Bong Joon Ho's work international recognition. Annoyingly, it's not available to stream on either of the biggest two streaming services, but it's still easy enough to find. You'll need to subscribe to the Magnolia Selects channel to stream The Host in the US, but the good news is you can sign up to a 7-day trial if you don't want to spend $4.99 for a month's subscription. In the UK, you'll have to rent it for now.

Mother (2009)

How to watch it: Sky to rent (UK)

If you're watching Barking Dogs Don't Bite on the Monsters and Nightmares channel within Amazon Prime Video in the US, you can watch 2009 thriller Mother, too. Strangely, this movie isn't available widely to rent in the UK, though you can check it out on Sky for £3.49.

Snowpiercer (2013)

(Image credit: Netflix)

How to watch it: Netflix (US), Amazon Prime Video (UK)

Like Parasite, Snowpiercer is another movie about class – this time on an ever-moving train that houses the world's remaining population, starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. You can watch it on Netflix in the US. Strangely, Snowpiercer avoided a UK release for five years, but you can stream it right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Okja (2017)

(Image credit: Netflix)

How to watch it: Netflix (worldwide)

Netflix financed this acclaimed movie about a girl and her genetically-modified creature friend, who are on the run from a sinister corporation that wants to capture it. You can watch Okja wherever you are with an active subscription.