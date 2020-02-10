Oscar winners 2020: the full list

Bong Joon-ho's class-centric thriller Parasite became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars. The movie also won Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. It marked the first time a South Korean film had won any Oscar.

1917, the film some expected to be the winner based on its Golden Globe and BAFTA wins, had to make do with Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects awards.

The other categories largely skewed in predictable directions. All of the acting categories, including Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor for Joker and Renée Zellweger winning for Judy, lined up with expectations based on the results of the SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Parasite's win is a big deal. It's an astonishing and frequently shocking film that has things to say about class that you'd never see expressed the same way in a Hollywood production. Given that the last couple of Best Picture winners weren't exactly masterpieces, this is a fantastic result.

Here's the full list of 2020 Oscar winners:

Best picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – Winner

Best director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) – Winner

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) – Winner

Best actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – Winner

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – Winner

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – Winner

Original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – Winner

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – Winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – Winner

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite – Winner

Original score

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker) – Winner

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Original song

'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4

'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman – Winner

'I'm Standing With You' from Breakthrough

'Into The Unknown' from Frozen 2

'Stand Up' from Harriet

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window – Winner

Saria

A Sister

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – Winner

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Documentary feature

American Factory – Winner

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary short subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if You're a Girl) – Winner

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – Winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 – Winner

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – Winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell – Winner

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Film editing

Ford V Ferrari – Winner

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Winner

Parasite

Sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917 – Winner

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound editing

Ford V Ferrari – Winner

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker