Oscars 2022 live stream: how to watch 94th Academy Awards from anywhere

After last year's socially distanced ceremony at Union Station, we're being whisked back to the grandeur of Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

How to watch Oscars: 2022 live stream Date: Sunday, March 27 Time: 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BST / 11am AEDT (Mon). US live streams: ABC (with cable) | Free FuboTV trial Free stream: Channel 7/7plus in Australia

After last year’s socially distanced ceremony at Union Station, we’re being whisked back to the grandeur of Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. It's always a thrill to see so much star-wattage in one place, and cinema’s biggest, glitteriest names will be out in force: Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, and Javier Bardem among them, all nominated for the big acting awards - you can see the full list of Oscar 2022 nominees here.

Meanwhile, the 94th Academy Awards has three presenters after being host-less since 2018. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and actress Regina Hall will be overseeing proceedings this year: serving up tongue-in-banter and ushering Tinseltown talent like Bill Murray and Lady Gaga on stage to announce the winners.

The Power of the Dog is the frontrunner with 12 nominations, including Best Picture. But with strong competition in that category, including neo-noir thriller Nightmare Alley, Apple drama CODA, Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, it’s anyone’s bet who’ll be whisking Oscar home on Sunday night.

Find out how to watch the 2022 Oscars live stream below and join the celebrity crowd as film history is made.

How to watch the Oscars 2022 Best Picture nominees (in the US and UK)

Can I stream the Oscars for free?

There’s only one place we know that you can get a free stream of the most glamourous event on the film calendar, and that’s Australia. Channel 7 (and streamer 7Plus) will air the 94th Academy Awards completely free on Monday, March 28 from 11am AEDT, or live through the 7plus app at 9.30am.

Elsewhere, US cable-cutters can get ABC coverage of the show with a subscription to FuboTV. Both offer a 7-day FREE trial first, so as long as you cancel before that expires you won't have to pay a thing.

How to watch a 2022 Oscars live stream from outside your country

Scroll below to see your full viewing options if you’re based in the US, Canada, UK, India and Australia (Pssst: it’s absolutely FREE to stream Down Under).

But if you’re out of the country on Oscar night and hoping to stream home coverage through a laptop or mobile, you’ll be out of luck thanks to geo-blocks. This is easily fixed, though, because with a VPN you can change your IP address to a location back in your own hometown or country that will then let you stream the event as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch an Oscars live stream in the USA

Watch the Oscars race unfold live on ABC. As long as it's one of the television channels included in your cable package, then you're all set for the most glamorous night on the film industry calendar. The broadcast begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, March 27 and runs for three hours. Alternatively, get an Oscars 2022 live stream to a laptop or mobile device through abc.com by logging in with your cable provider. How to watch the Oscars without cable Well and truly cut the cord? Don't worry, you're not without options. You can get ABC through a number of OTT services, including FuboTV, which starts from $69.99 with its Starter plan and offers a 7-day free trial. Other options include a subscription to DirecTV Now (previously AT&T TV Now) for $64.99 a month, or you can watch it next-day on Hulu instead.

How to watch an Oscars live stream in the UK for FREE

Stock up on the popcorn because it’s going to be a long night for UK film buffs! UK viewers can follow all the drama of the 94th Academy Awards from 1am BST on Monday, March 28 through either of Sky's dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel or its Sky Showcase station. The latter means that you don't need an pricey Sky Cinema package to watch this year, just a bog standard Sky plan. Why not check out our Sky TV deals and find the best bundle for you if you're not already subscribed? Alternatively, purchase a Now Entertainment or Cinema Pass from £9.99 a month will also bag you that coverage. As described above, it's easy to watch this even if you're abroad. Simply download and install a VPN and then change the server location to one inside the UK.

How to live stream the Academy Awards for FREE in Australia

Even better news Down Under: Aussies will get a VIP pass to the 94th Oscars thanks to the free-to-air Channel 7. For those with access to the channel it's as easy as switching on the TV at 11am AEDT on Monday, March 28. Alternatively, if you have the 7plus app, catch the live stream a bit earlier from 9.30am for all the red carpet build-up. Outside Australia today? Use a VPN if you're away from home and still want to catch that Oscars coverage.

How to stream the Oscars live in Canada

Living in Canada and have cable TV? Then consider yourself lucky, as CTV will be showing the 94th Academy Awards live on television from 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, March 27. But even if you don’t have a TV, you can still watch the awards show on the network’s website, though you’ll have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account.

How to live stream the 2022 Oscars in India

Star India once again has the rights to show the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards, through either the Star World or Star Movie channels. Coverage begins at the crack of dawn in India: at 5.30am on Monday, March 28. You'll need access to the Star Movies Select as part of your satellite package to watch.

Best Picture nominees at the 2022 Academy Awards

