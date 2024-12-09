Official trailer for new Apple TV Plus movie The Gorge sees Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy with literal jobs from hell

Finished the new Apple TV Plus movie Fly Me To The Moon starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum? Great, because there's another film hot on its heels that's packing just as much star power.

Apple's streaming service released the official trailer for The Gorge over the weekend, and it looks very different to its most recent romantic comedy. The sci-fi mystery thriller sees Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen's Gambit) and Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) as guards in two watchtowers on opposite side of the titular gorge, which they've been told is the gate to hell (so nothing too serious then).

The two are tasked with keeping whatever's inside the gorge from escaping, and with keeping the world's most deadly secret, well, a secret.

Take a look at the action-packed trailer below.

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What can we expect from The Gorge?

The action is interspersed with plenty of mystery and sci-fi thrills, and there's also a sprinkling of romance to be had as we watch the characters get to know each other from a distance, even though they've been told not to interact.

One clip from the trailer even shows them playing a game of chess, using binoculars to see the movement of each other's pieces (Queen's Gambit star Taylor-Joy might have a bit of an advantage there). However, their unlikely relationship is interrupted when one of them falls into the gorge. Will all hell break loose? Is this the next best Apple TV Plus movie? We'll have to wait until next year to find out.

Alongside Taylor-Joy and Teller, The Gorge stars Sigourney Weaver (Alien), Sope Dirisu (Slow Horses; Black Mirror) and William Houston (Wednesday). In the director's chair is Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone; Doctor Strange) with Zach Dean (The Tomorrow War; Fast X) writing the screenplay.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gorge is set to premiere on February 14, 2025, on Apple TV Plus, aka one of the world's best streaming services.