3 new movies and shows on Apple TV Plus that I can’t wait to watch in December

Apple TV Plus was voted our Streaming Service of the Year for many good reasons. One being the sheer quality of content the platform drops every single month. For December 2024, there's three movies and shows we're incredibly excited about watching - a unique nature documentary, a fun animated series for all the family, and a movie grabbing 95% on the Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes.

As one of the best streaming services, there's a lot of pressure to upkeep the standards the streamer has set. Fortunately, Apple TV Plus excel at dropping a variety of genres, which during the colder and longer nights, are perfect for night-ins. These three standout titles are just a few examples of what we're adding to our watchlist.

With dates throughout December to jot down on your calendar, you'll have a few weeks left before you can catch these shows. Fortunately, there's the best Apple TV Plus movies to enjoy in the meantime.

The Secrets Lives of Animals season 1

Age rating: N/A

N/A Narrator: Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville Arriving on: December 18

Akin to the epic animal documentaries from Sir David Attenborough, Apple TV Plus are venturing into the world of animal habits for this phenomenal 10-part docuseries. Narrated by Hugh Bonneville (Downtown Abbey), The Secret Lives of Animals follows 77 unique species across 24 countries, spanning three years of filming.

It's an incredibly expansive project that aims to capture the way animals behave in their natural environments, meaning you'll seem them as you've never seen them before. Highlights include a spider making deceptive puppets, a wood mouse creating signposts, and a frog and a tarantula forming a unique friendship.

The team behind it are no stranger to the likes of animal documentaries, and especially those of Attenborough, with showrunner Matt Brandon having worked on Planet Earth III, and executive producer Roger Webb from Mammals and Big Cats 24/7.

Fly Me to the Moon (2024)

Fly Me to the Moon — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 132 minutes

132 minutes Director: Greg Berlanti

Greg Berlanti Arriving on: December 6

Set to the backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing, marketing specialist Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) and straight-thinking launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) are thrust together to help save NASA's public image. If it's not already stressful enough, the White House lay on the pressure to make sure this new mission doesn't fail.

Being thrust together works in a few ways though as this historical drama is also a romantic comedy, though the synopsis may not seem that way. Somehow, Jones and Davis find comfort in each other, despite their differences. Alongside the A-list pair, there's other stellar cast names joining this historical drama including Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, and Jim Rash.

Wonder Pets: In the City season 1

Wonder Pets: In the City — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-Y

TV-Y Creator: Josh Selig

Josh Selig Arriving on: December 13

December is most certainly a time of year where family come together for a period of rest and festivities. So, Apple TV Plus has lined up this animated preschool original series for both kids and the whole family to enjoy.

Set in a New York City kindergarten, Wonder Pets: In the City is fronted by a trio of heroes; Izzy the guinea pig, Tate the snake, and Zuri the bunny. The classroom pets turned unlikely friends escape outside to embark on musical adventures and rescue missions across the world – all while celebrating their unique differences. It's fun and quirky and sure to delight even the littlest of your family members this December.