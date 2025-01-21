The Night Agent season 2 stars tease where season 3 of the hit Netflix spy show will go next and it leaves Peter in a 'tight spot'

Season 2 of The Night Agent premieres on January 23

The show is going to answer some "big questions"

Decisions in season 2 will "carry and snowball"

One of the good things about settling down to watch The Night Agent season 2 is that you know it's not going to suffer the Netflix curse: the action-packed thriller has already been greenlit for a third season. And now we have some new intel on how season 2 may end and what that means for the third season, which is already filming.

The official plot synopsis from Tudum says that "working in the secretive organization of Night Action in season 2 will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply". Showrunner Shawn Ryan says that there are some "big questions" that the best Netflix show would love to answer: "What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again?"

And now cast members are dropping some hints about where it's going to end and where it's going to go next.

What are The Night Agent cast saying about seasons 2 and 3?

Speaking to TV Insider, Amanda Warren – who plays Peter's boss Catherine in season 2 – said that it all comes together "in the sickest way possible... It’s really, really exciting how they’ve been able to layer everything into this one season, but still have the same kind of nucleus in focus, if you will”.

Showrunner Ryan says that "all the clues are in season 2 for what's set up for season 3". While each season has its own story arc, "there will be some loose ends in season 2 that we intend to pick up in season 3." That doesn't mean you'll be left hanging, though: Ruan says that "most of season 2's questions get answered by the end of our 10 episodes".

So what can we expect? Gabriel Basso, who plays Peter, says his character will be making "some bad decisions" that will limit his future options. "He made decisions that have consequences, and I find that refreshing". At the end of season 2 "it's not like, okay, wipe the slate clean," Basso says. "It carries and snowballs. Every decision Peter makes in season 2 will have an effect for season 3." And that's already shooting, so Basso can confirm that "he is in a tight spot".

Rose gets pulled into the action again too. Luciane Buchanan says that while Rose had lost everything at the end of season 1, "I think she does have things to get back to. "And according to Amanda Warren, Catherine is "going to get what she needs, and following her in that pursuit is really exciting... the actions she takes, and when she acts."

It's all very mysterious, but you'll be able to find out exactly what's going on very soon. The Night Agent season 2 premiere is on Netflix on Thursday, January 23.