3 movies leaving Prime Video in April 2025 with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video has an extensive catalog of rotating movies and TV shows, including those in our curated list of best Prime Video shows. That said, it's difficult to find exactly what titles are leaving Prime Video because it doesn't have a dedicated "expiring filter" like it does for Amazon in the UK. In Amazon US, expiring titles have a label that appears at least 14 days in advance. It's just up to you to find it.

But we're here to help with that step. While combing through forums and catalogs, we've pinpointed these three highly rated movies that are leaving Prime Video soon. (If you're tired of the old and want more of the new, you can look at these three new Prime Video movies in April 2025 instead.)

Saturday Church (2018)

Saturday Church Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Directors: Damon Cardasis

Damon Cardasis Age Rating: R

R Length: 1 hr 22 min

1 hr 22 min Leaving on: April 29

Saturday Church is director Damon Cardasis' first feature film, starring a troubled queer youth that learns to express himself through dance. It's a unique coming-of-age movie that doubles as a musical, perfect for watchers that like a good beat.

Fourteen-year-old Ulysses (Luka Kain) struggles with his role as the new 'man of the house' while exploring his gender identity. After the death of his father, he and his sister Amara find themselves in the care of their conservative aunt Rose while their mother is working.

Ulysses is bullied at school for being shy and effeminate but learns that maybe that isn't so bad when he meets a group of LGBTQ kids that introduce him to voguing at the local church.

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984) Official Trailer #1 - Robert De Niro, James Woods Gangster Drama - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 86%

86% Directors: Sergio Leone

Sergio Leone Age Rating: R

R Length: 3 hr 39 min

3 hr 39 min Leaving on: April 29

Once Upon a Time in America is a commitment with its three and a half-hour runtime, but it's worth watching for fans of gritty older films. It's still considered an American classic to this day because of its direction, score, and deeper themes of friendship and betrayal.

Released in 1984, Once Upon a Time in America stars Hollywood icon Robert De Niro as David 'Noodles' Aaronson, a gang member that grew up in the slums of the Lower East Side. The movie shifts between different points in Noodles' life between the early 1910s to the late 1960s, all of which give insight into the truth behind the regrets he faces.

Note: It isn't for the faint of heart and you should definitely check the rating information if you struggle with content warnings.

Past Lives (2023)

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Directors: Celine Song

Celine Song Age Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 1 hr 45 min

1 hr 45 min Leaving on: April 30

Past Lives explores the connections we have with others, even though we may never get to know them quite as much as we'd like to.

Na Young (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Yoo Teo) are childhood friends. They grow up together in South Korea until Na Young moves with her family to Canada and becomes 'Nora Moon'. After years apart, they reconnect online and start talking again but decide to focus on their own lives because it's not feasible to anchor their lives over a long-distance relationship. Nora eventually marries and moves to NYC with her husband.

Nora and Hae Sung intermittently keep in touch over multiple years but slip past each other, never committing to meeting or anything significant. When Hae Sung tells her he's visiting the city for a short trip, the two decide to see each other again, but at what cost?