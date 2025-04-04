3 new Prime Video movies in April 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

April may have arrived but the best streaming services are no fools, once again giving their libraries a refresh and dropping plenty of new titles, Prime Video included.

Subscribers to the streamer have lots to look forward to in the coming month, with some great titles already added and plenty more peppered throughout the weeks. Viewers can expect the likes of a recent awards botherer, a coming of age classic and a genre defining romcom among the new movies available in April.

Whatever your cinematic tastes, we’ve got you covered with our selection of movies with great Rotten Tomatoes scores, and for even more great titles, check out our rundown of everything new on Prime Video in April 2025.

Conclave

RT score: 93%

Runtime: 120 minutes

Main cast: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini

Director: Edward Berger

With BAFTA, Golden Globe and Oscar wins to its name, papal thriller Conclave was one of the 2025 awards season’s most talked about films.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the film sees the College of Cardinals convene in Rome following the death of the pope in order to elect his successor. Part political thriller, part mystery, the film also explores the future and relevance of the Catholic Church. Alongside Fiennes, John Lightgow and Stanley Tucci also star as fellow cardinals with their own vested interests in who become the next church figurehead.

Praised for its lavish recreation of the Vatican, including the Sistine Chapel and the clergy residence, the Domus Sanctae Marthae, Conclave should appeal to fans of Game of Thrones court intrigue, though director Edward Berger never fully lets the film descend into political melodrama, with a wink to the campiness of the whole process. Both serious and silly, don’t miss the award winner when it arrives on Prime Video on April 13.

Dazed and Confused

RT score: 94%

Runtime: 102 minutes

Main cast: Jason London, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Cole Hauser, Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Matthew McConaughey, Nicky Katt, Joey Lauren Adams, Rory Cochrane, Anthony Rapp, and Renée Zellweger

Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater’s 1993 coming-of-age movie follows a bunch of teenagers on the last day of school in the summer of 1976.

It’s a simple premise, but it works wonderfully as the film lazily drifts from character to character, telling various interconnected stories from the moment the bell rings to signal summer break, to the rise of the sun the following morning.

While the film is undoubtedly hilarious, it's hard to call it a comedy, with the humor instead coming from the authentic portrayal of kids just being kids, with Linklater drawing on his own experiences, right down to the names of some characters.

While Dazed and Confused’s vibe is undoubtedly 70s, the portrayal of the freedom, optimism and anxiety of the start of the sort of teenage summer that seems to last forever are universal. Other films have tried to capture the same lightning in a bottle - including Linklater’s spiritual sequel Everybody Wants Some – but none have hit quite the same note. If you’re looking for some groovy feel-good viewing, Dazed and Confused can be streamed on Prime Video right now.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

RT score: 92%

Runtime: 117 minutes

Main cast: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, James Fleet, Simon Callow, John Hannah, Charlotte Coleman, David Bower, Corin Redgrave and Rowan Atkinson

Director: Mike Newell

Before the likes of Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary and Love Actually, Richard Curtis released his particular brand of sweary, saccharine, tea and crumpets romcom onto the world with Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Future Harry Potter director Mike Newell helms the film, which follows Charles (Hugh Grant, pre-eccentric villain phase, in all his charming young foppishness) and his group of friends as they navigate the titular social occasions, fall in and out of love and hit adult life milestones.

Checking in with these characters at various intervals is a great conceit, allowing Curtis to compare the upward trajectory of some, with the stagnation of others, but the episodic nature also allows the film to progress like a sitcom mini-season, with one-off incidents that are undeniably hilarious.

While it would be easy to write the film off as sentimental nonsense, some scenes – the aforementioned funeral for one - are genuinely touching, and it would take a cold heart not to be warmed by that kiss in the rain. If you’re looking for some cosy romcom fun, Prime Video is streaming Four Weddings… now.