Netflix reveals Black Mirror season 7 episode titles and there are some big clues for what fans of the sci-fi series can expect
Six new realities are streaming very soon
Black Mirror season 7 looks very promising so far, and I'm excited to dive back into one of the best Netflix shows when it returns on April 10. Like all anthologies, there have been some duds along the way, but personally, I've enjoyed most of the twisted tales.
Charlie Brooker's dystopian series has changed a lot since its Channel 4 days, achieving global success on Netflix, one of the best streaming services. Huge things are coming in season 7, too, like the anthology's first-ever sequel episode.
Take a look at the announcement teaser below for a proper look at season 7.
What will each episode in Black Mirror season 7 be about?
First off, we have six new episode titles giving us little clues of what to expect. These are 'Common People', 'Bête Noire', 'Hotel Reverie', 'Plaything', 'Eulogy', and 'USS Callister: Into Infinity'.
We do have brief synopses for each too, if you're keen to learn more. For 'Common People', which stars Sunny's Rashida Jones, Netflix teases: "When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive – but at a cost…"
Then there's 'Bête Noire', which reads: "Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school – a woman named Verity – shows up for a focus group tasting session.
"It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion – except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person to notice."
Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, and Harriet Walter star in 'Hotel Reverie', a black and white one, much like how they filmed season 4's 'Metalhead'. The synopsis reads: "Hollywood A-list actress Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie, and must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home…"
Episode 4, 'Plaything', stars Peter Capaldi alongside Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, who are reprising their roles from the interactive movie Bandersnatch, something that came as a shock to me in my Black Mirror season 7 trailer reaction.
The synopsis is: "An eccentric loner named Cameron who harbours an intense obsession with a mysterious '90s video game is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case – and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting."
'Eulogy' is the fifth episode, and its synopsis is: "An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period from his past."
Finally, the anticipated 'USS Callister' sequel sees the old crew reprising their roles and reads: "Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – find their problems are just beginning."
