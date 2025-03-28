Everything leaving Netflix in April 2025 – from the scariest movie ever made to a beloved DreamWorks animation with 99% on Rotten Tomatoes
It's a difficult time for horror fans indeed
In Netflix's next wave of titles being removed from the platform in April 2025, it's movies that are bearing the brunt of the monthly clean out. Usually, this side to Netflix's catalog reshuffle is short and sweet but although the 'short' part remains intact, I can't say it's particularly sweet.
It breaks me to say that, unfortunately, you'll have to say goodbye to some of the best Netflix movies from different genres, especially horror. April will be the month that favorites like Scream (1996), A Quiet Place Part II (2020), How to Train Your Dragon and Hereditary (2018) will run their course with one of the best streaming services. Additionally, blockbusters such as Baby Driver (2017) and Interstellar (2014) will also undoubtedly be missed.
Leaving on April 1
Baby Driver (movie)
Boyz n the Hood (movie)
Bruce Almighty (movie)
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (movie)
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (movie)
Elysium (movie)
Happy Feet (movie)
Happy Feet Two (movie)
How to Train Your Dragon (movie)
How to Train Your Dragon 2 (movie)
Interstellar (movie)
It (movie)
The Karate Kid (movie)
The Karate Kid Part II (movie)
The Karate Kid Part III (movie)
Legion (movie)
Miss Congeniality (movie)
Molly's Game (movie)
The Nice Guys (movie)
Richie Rich (movie)
Rush Hour (movie)
Rush Hour 2 (movie)
Rush Hour 3 (movie)
Rust and Bone (movie)
Space Jam (movie)
When in Rome (movie)
Leaving on April 4
Serena (movie)
Leaving on April 8
Megan Leavey (movie)
Leaving on April 11
Pixels (movie)
Scream (movie)
Leaving on April 12
A Quiet Place Part II (movie)
Leaving on April 15
Hereditary (movie)
Leaving on April 16
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (movie)
Leaving on April 21
No Hard Feelings (movie)
Leaving on April 24
Minions (movie)
Leaving on April 29
Patriots Day (movie)
