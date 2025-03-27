Everything new on Netflix in April 2025 – including Black Mirror season 7 and Love on the Spectrum

published

Welcome back Charlie Brooker!

The cast of Black Mirror season 7
After a two year absence, Black Mirror returns to Netflix for season 7 on April 10. (Image credit: Netflix)
Among Netflix's April 2025 schedule are some of my favorite titles on the platform, and while I'm beyond excited to see one of the best Netflix shows returning, I'm even more excited to share them with you.

I can imagine that, like me, you're most excited for Black Mirror season 7 which is returning on April 10 with six more episodes packed with yet another star-studded ensemble cast (I'm personally excited for Chris O'Dowd, Emma Corrin, and Peter Capaldi) and some familiar characters from seasons past. And speaking of iconic casts one of my favorite Netflix reality TV shows, Love on the Spectrum, is coming back for season three and you don't know how itching I am to see how dream couple Abbey and James are getting on.

If you couldn't already tell, I'm a little more than excited for the next few weeks ahead, I'm like a kid in a sweet shop. But it doesn't stop there because on top of its new shows Netflix has even more movies lined up for April – check out the list below to see all the new movies and shows that are coming to one of the best streaming services next month.

Everything new on Netflix in April 2025

Arriving on April 1

The Age of Innocence (movie)
Big Daddy (movie)
Bonnie & Clyde (movie)
The Breakfast Club (movie)
Conan the Destroyer (movie)
Couples Retreat (movie)
The Croods (movie)
Draft Day (movie)
Field of Dreams (movie)
For Love of the Game (movie)
Geostorm (movie)
Get Him to the Greek (movie)
Heat (movie)
Insidious: Chapter 2 (movie)
Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (Netflix original movie)
K-9 (movie)
Lucy (movie)
Matilda (movie)
The Mauritanian (movie)
The Place Beyond the Pines (movie)
Psycho (movie)
Rise of the Guardians (movie)
Rooster Cogburn (...and the Lady) (movie)
Rudy (movie)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (movie)
Smokey and the Bandit (movie)
Smokey and the Bandit II (movie)
Uncle Buck (movie)
Weak Hero Class 2 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 2

Banger (Netflix original movie)
Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (Netflix original documentary)
Love on the Spectrum season 3 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 3

Devil May Cry (Netflix original series)
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 (Netflix original series)
PULSE (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 4

Karma (Netflix original series)
TEST (Netflix original movie)

Arriving on April 7

Blippi's Job Show (Netflix original series)
Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed (Netflix original comedy)

Arriving on April 8

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox (Netflix original series)
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) season 4 (Netflix original series)
Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Netflix original series)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman season 5 part 2 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 9

The Addams Family (movie)
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Netflix original documentary)
The Dad Quest (Netflix original movie)
The Hating Game (movie)
Unicorn Academy chapter 3 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 10

Black Mirror season 7 (Netflix original series)
Frozen Hot Boys (Netflix original movie)
Moonrise (Netflix original series)
North of North (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 11

The Gardener (Netflix original series)
Meet the Khumalos (Netflix original movie)

Arriving on April 12

Resident Playbook (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 13

Life or Something Like It (movie)

Arriving on April 15

The Glass Dome (Netflix original series)
Young Sheldon season 7 (TV show)

Arriving on April 16

Baby Mama (movie)
The Diamond Heist (Netflix original documentary)
I Am Not Mendoza (Netflix original series)
Project UFO (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 17

Istanbul Encyclopedia (Netflix original series)
Ransom Canyon (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 18

iHostage (Netflix original movie)
Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror (Netflix original documentary)

Arriving on April 19

Heavenly Ever After (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 21

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (Netflix original documentary)

Arriving on April 23

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (Netflix original documentary)
Battle Camp (Netflix original series)
Bullet Train Explosion (Netflix original movie)
Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (Netflix original series)
UnBroken (movie)

Arriving on April 24

A Dog's Way Home (movie)
You season 5 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 25

Havoc (Netflix original movie)
Pokémon HorizonsThe Search for Laqua season 2 part 2 (Netflix original series)

Arriving on April 28

Chef's Table: Legends (Netflix original documentary)

Arriving on April 30

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (Netflix original series)
The Eternaut (Netflix original series)
Exterritorial (Netflix original movie)
Turning Point: The Vietnam War (Netflix original documentary)

Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

