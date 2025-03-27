Netflix is firing up the Mystery Machine with a live action Scooby-Doo series

Netflix is getting a Scooby-Doo live action series

The first season will have eight episodes

The storyline will follow "the haunting case that started it all."

Scooby-Doo is getting its first live-action series on Netflix, and across eight episodes, we'll see "a modern reimagining" of the characters we know and love as we explore a case that started Mystery Inc. Last April, we reported that the Scooby-Doo live-action series was in early development, and now we know more about it.

“Mystery Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix. “The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

It's always nerve-wracking when a big franchise is reimagined or adapted, and I'm not quite sure what to make of this news. It does have the potential to be good, but considering it's different from the source material, that might risk its chances of getting a spot on our best Netflix shows round-up.

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix!In this modern reimagining, old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/Qiy7E7c7pMMarch 26, 2025

What is the plot of the live action Scooby-Doo series?

According to Tudum, the series is set during the gang's final summer at Camp Ruby-Spears, where old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.

Teaming up with the "pragmatic and scientific" Velma and the "strange, but ever-so-handsome new kid," Freddy (not Fred, interestingly), they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets. Right now, we don't have casting announcements for the five main roles.

That synopsis already contains some differences from the source material, but reinventing a story isn't a new concept, of course. The new Until Dawn movie has chosen not to adapt the video game directly, something I am cautiously optimistic about.

