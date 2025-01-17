I've just added two new horror movies to my 2025 watchlist after seeing the trailers for The Monkey and Until Dawn

Trailers have been released for upcoming horror movies The Monkey and Until Dawn

The trailers were released on February 21 and April 25, respectively

People are especially divided on Until Dawn's premise

We were spoiled when it came to horror last year, and I'm hoping 2025 gets off to a strong start now we've got trailers for two exciting new movies. Whenever I reflect on TechRadar contributor Gem Seddon's best horror movies of 2024, I wonder how we're going to top that. Considering we had huge hits like The Substance and, my personal favorite, I Saw the TV Glow, I feel like it's going to take a lot to top that this year. I have already put together my most anticipated horror movies of 2025, and it looks like I'll be adding The Monkey and Until Dawn to the list.

Oz Perkins freaked everyone out with his horror-crime hit Longlegs last year, and hopefully, The Monkey will do just as well for him. Meanwhile, the PlayStation horror game sensation Until Dawn is getting the big screen treatment with a very important twist.

Here's what you need to know.

The Monkey

THE MONKEY - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters February 21 - YouTube Watch On

Longlegs was everywhere last year, and even if you weren't brave enough to watch Nicolas Cage as the titular serial killer, you've no doubt heard plenty about it. Choosing not to rest on his laurels, director Oz Perkins is back with another offering in the form of The Monkey. It's got my attention already since Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan is also involved as a producer.

The Monkey has a brilliant cast including Elijah Wood and Tatiana Maslany, with Theo James in a dual role as twin brothers who find their father's vintage toy monkey in the attic which, unfortunately for them, is cursed. We've had loads of creepy dolls like Chucky, Annabelle, and M3GAN on the big screen so I'm keen to see if this scary-looking monkey can reach similar heights. There's not long to wait either as the movie arrives on February 21.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn - Official Trailer - Only In Cinemas April 25 - YouTube Watch On

This one is definitely going to divide people. Until Dawn is one of the best horror games out there, so it's natural people are going to feel apprehensive about the movie adaptation. Recently, it was confirmed that Until Dawn would follow a different story to the game and I personally think that's a smart decision. Setting the movie in the universe but surprising us with a narrative that differs from the game means it's new and exciting, although others aren't convinced!

In what is shaping up to be the most talked about horror adaptation right now, this one is heading to cinemas on April 25, so there's a little wait. But if you want some scares this spring, it might be worth giving Until Dawn a chance.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors