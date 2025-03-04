YouTube TV might be planning a big Netflix update that puts the best streaming services first
Google takes on Apple and Amazon
- YouTube might be planning a big redesign of its TV app's homepage
- The new layout will reportedly incorporate more streaming services
- Creators will be able to display their content in episodes and seasons
YouTube has been teasing some big changes to its TV app, and it looks like one of these new features might see the addition of more on-demand streaming content from the likes of third-party services such as Netflix.
That's according to a new report from The Information as seen by The Verge, which reveals that a new redesign of the homepage is expected to be launched in the "next few months."
The update is expected to make it easier to see which of the best streaming services you're subscribed to through the YouTube TV app, which you can access via Primetime Channels. The big difference that the change will make is instead of hiding away this content in the 'Movies and TV' tab, it will reportedly include it on the homepage alongside your favorite creators' videos.
That's similar to the interfaces of apps like Apple TV and Prime Video, which act as hubs for all your subscriptions. However, not every service is available via Primetime Channel, which varies depending on your region.
For example, US users can access Max on YouTube's Primetime Channels, while UK and Australian users can't. This is expected to change as part of the redesign's shift, though, as YouTube reportedly told The Information that it stopped offering new services due to its struggle to integrate paid content into the app.
YouTube's streaming dominance
YouTube has been the most popular streaming platform for a while now – it had an 11.1% majority share of TV and streaming viewership in the US in December 2024, according to a report by Neilsen.
That's not surprising when you consider that watching YouTube on TVs has become the preferred device to access the video sharing platform compared to phones and laptops, making it even more embedded into our home cinemas.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As part of YouTube's broader plans to make its app more like your favorite streamer, the service has also previously said that it will give its creators a new feature that lets them format their content into episodes and seasons – just like one of the best Netflix shows.
That change was announced in September last year and is expected to be further expanded with plans to add functionality that will let you automatically preview a movie or show on the homepage when scrolling over it – just like you would see on the homepage of Netflix.
Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s senior director of product management, told The Information that the service envisions these new automatic previews blending content from third-party apps with creators' videos.
What the new YouTube TV app will look like and whether these new features will become available is not yet definite, of course, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any updates and will report back as soon as we have more news from YouTube on the changes it plans to launch.
You might also like
Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
3 new movies and shows on Disney+ and Hulu that I can't wait to stream
6 Max movies and shows I’m most excited to watch in March, from A24 horrors to an offbeat Adult Swim animation