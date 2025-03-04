YouTube TV might be planning a big Netflix update that puts the best streaming services first

Google takes on Apple and Amazon

YouTube TV
The YouTube TV app is looking to capitalize on its streaming dominance. (Image credit: OpturaDesign/Shutterstock)
  • YouTube might be planning a big redesign of its TV app's homepage
  • The new layout will reportedly incorporate more streaming services
  • Creators will be able to display their content in episodes and seasons

YouTube has been teasing some big changes to its TV app, and it looks like one of these new features might see the addition of more on-demand streaming content from the likes of third-party services such as Netflix.

That's according to a new report from The Information as seen by The Verge, which reveals that a new redesign of the homepage is expected to be launched in the "next few months."

The update is expected to make it easier to see which of the best streaming services you're subscribed to through the YouTube TV app, which you can access via Primetime Channels. The big difference that the change will make is instead of hiding away this content in the 'Movies and TV' tab, it will reportedly include it on the homepage alongside your favorite creators' videos.

That's similar to the interfaces of apps like Apple TV and Prime Video, which act as hubs for all your subscriptions. However, not every service is available via Primetime Channel, which varies depending on your region.

For example, US users can access Max on YouTube's Primetime Channels, while UK and Australian users can't. This is expected to change as part of the redesign's shift, though, as YouTube reportedly told The Information that it stopped offering new services due to its struggle to integrate paid content into the app.

YouTube's streaming dominance

YouTube has been the most popular streaming platform for a while now – it had an 11.1% majority share of TV and streaming viewership in the US in December 2024, according to a report by Neilsen.

That's not surprising when you consider that watching YouTube on TVs has become the preferred device to access the video sharing platform compared to phones and laptops, making it even more embedded into our home cinemas.

As part of YouTube's broader plans to make its app more like your favorite streamer, the service has also previously said that it will give its creators a new feature that lets them format their content into episodes and seasons – just like one of the best Netflix shows.

That change was announced in September last year and is expected to be further expanded with plans to add functionality that will let you automatically preview a movie or show on the homepage when scrolling over it – just like you would see on the homepage of Netflix.

Kurt Wilms, YouTube’s senior director of product management, told The Information that the service envisions these new automatic previews blending content from third-party apps with creators' videos.

What the new YouTube TV app will look like and whether these new features will become available is not yet definite, of course, but we'll be keeping an eye out for any updates and will report back as soon as we have more news from YouTube on the changes it plans to launch.

