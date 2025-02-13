Paramount is leaving YouTube TV – but YouTube is cutting some bills as compensation

YouTube TV and Paramount are having a distribution disagreement

Paramount content is set to leave YouTube TV from February 13, 2025

There's no word when it'll return, but YouTube has promised compensation

YouTube TV subscribers are about to see their channel selection take a hit as Paramount and CBS content leaves the service – but hopefully it won’t be gone forever.

According to a notice sent to subscribers, YouTube has been unable to reach a content distribution agreement with Paramount, meaning that from February 13, 2025, you’ll likely be unable to access various channels. This won’t just affect the streaming of new content; recordings you have stored on your DVR of anything from a Paramount channel will be removed too.

Until the issue is resolved, Entertainment Plus subscribers will automatically get $10 off each bill received while Paramount’s content remains unavailable, and Google says those of you with Paramount+ with Showtime or BET+ add-ons through YouTube TV won’t be billed for your subscription until the issue is resolved – and you’ll get an automatic refund on your last charge amount.

YouTube adds that if it can’t reach an agreement and Paramount content is “unavailable for an extended period of time” (though there’s no specifics on what that means) YouTube will offer subscribers an $8 credit they can claim at tv.youtube.com.

Until the issue is resolved, the following channels will be unavailable on YouTube TV (per a YouTube support page):

National channels

CBS

CBS Sports Network

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Paramount

BET

BET Her

CMT

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

Local channels

Atlanta 69 (WUPA)

69 (WUPA) Boston TV38 (WSBK)

TV38 (WSBK) Dallas-Fort Worth KTXA

KTXA New York (WLNYDT)

(WLNYDT) Philadelphia 57 (WPSG)

(WPSG) Pittsburgh KDKA+ (WPCW)

KDKA+ (WPCW) Sacramento KMAX 31 (KMAX)

KMAX 31 (KMAX) San Francisco KPIX+ (KPYX)

KPIX+ (KPYX) Seattle 11 (KSTW)

11 (KSTW) Tampa Bay 44 (WTOG)

There’s no word on when a new agreement between Paramount and YouTube TV will be reached, but a similar disagreement between YouTube and Disney happened back in December 2021.

Their deal expired on December 17, 2021, causing Disney services (including ESPN and ABC) to go dark, but they were restored on December 20.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this Paramount disruption will be over equally quickly, though YouTube is giving no sign of when or even if a new agreement will be reached, only saying: “We’re still in active conversations with Paramount, and we hope to come to an agreement with them as soon as possible.”