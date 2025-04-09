Is the YouTube TV app missing from your Roku? You're not alone, here's how to fix it

Some Roku owners have seen the YouTube TV app disappear from devices

Resetting the device doesn't work, but some have found alternative fixes

Google and Roku have yet to respond to the reports

YouTube TV has rapidly become one of the best streaming services for live TV, particularly if you're looking to replace cable with a service that's available on a multitude of streaming devices. Over the past day, however, Roku users have noticed that the YouTube TV app has strangely disappeared from their devices.

Not only has the YouTube TV app gone missing, but some users have spotted that it’s not available to reinstall either. This had led owners of Roku streaming devices to head to Reddit to share their experiences with the issue, with some swarming Roku forums and also Google’s support page.

One of the first outlets to bring the issue to light was 9to5Google, which stated that the cause of the issue is still unconfirmed. We've reached out to Google to find out if there's any update and will update this story if we hear back.

The most frustrating part of YouTube TV’s app disappearance is that it’s taken a lot of trial and error for users to fix – and as it stands, neither Roku nor Google has come forward to address the problem.

Searching for the app in the installed list on your Roku device doesn’t seem to help, and neither does resetting the device. But luckily, there seems to be alternative ways that users have found.

How to recover the YouTube TV app on Roku

(Image credit: Roku)

According to a Roku community moderator, this issue can be resolved by checking for any Roku OS updates that may need installing. Updating the latest OS version has helped many users restore the YouTube TV app.

For those who have already downloaded the most recent version of Roku OS whose YouTube TV app is still missing, Android Police says that you can still use the standard YouTube app to access YouTube TV’s channels. When you open the left-hand menu, scroll down to the bottom and you’ll find an option for YouTube TV.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over the past few months, YouTube has been teasing updates including two new features that allow users and creators to comment and interact with videos, and also a big Netflix update.

It’s unclear whether this recent issue is related to YouTube TV’s possible upgrades, but we’ve asked Google for any insights and will update this story if we get a response.