Apple TV is finally available on Android devices – just in time to stream MLS and Severance season 2

The Android version of the Apple TV app looks largely the same as its iOS counterpart.

Apple has officially launched the Apple TV app on Android devices

As of today, you can download the app from the Google Play Store

MLS Season Pass will also be supported via Google Play's billing system

Starting today (February 12), Apple's TV app will be available to download off the Google Play Store, giving Android customers a very welcome surprise.

The app brings all the same great features that iOS users will be familiar with, like access to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass, and is also available in over 100 regions globally, including the US, UK, and Australia.

That means you'll be able to sign in or sign up for Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass through the app just like you would on any iOS device. But be aware that your device (whether that's a phone, tablet, or foldable) has to support Android 10 or later to be able to use it, especially to ensure it works properly with the Google TV living room experience.

Don't have an Apple TV+ account? That's not a problem because you'll be able to sign up for an Apple TV+ free trial to try out the app for seven days before registering for a subscription.

What do we know so far about Apple TV's Android app?

The Apple TV+ homepage is coming to an Android phone near you. (Image credit: Apple)

Although the Apple TV app has been optimized for Android, a lot of the same great features are likely to still here, including the ability to see all the movies and shows you're currently watching across different devices in one place under the section 'Continue Watching'. You'll also still find your 'Watchlist' of saved movies and shows that you've saved to watch in the future.

The homepage largely looks the same as it does on any iOS device, with several rows of grouped content to create collections based on whether a movie or show is new, trending, the most-watched, or available to stream now. A dedicated section called 'Must See Hits' on Apple TV+ will likely replace the existing 'For You' section that most iOS users see. Most notably, the 'Store' tab at the bottom of the app is missing because iTunes store content will not be made available.

This slight change in the categorization of its content is one of our biggest indications that Apple is pursuing this Android rollout to attract new customers to its streaming service, and it makes a lot of sense when you consider that it has the smallest subscriber base of all the best streaming services.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apple TV branches out

You'll be able to stream Friday Night Baseball via the Apple TV app on Android devices. (Image credit: Apple)

The Apple TV app's Android rollout comes at a great time for the company, as it gives more people the ability to finally stream hit shows like Severance season 2 as well as new Apple TV+ movies like The Gorge, which is releasing this Friday (February 14) on Valentine's Day.

It's also just in time for Major League Soccer's 30th season, which kicks off next weekend (on February 22), allowing those signed up for MLS Season Pass to get in on all the action with access to exclusive content, analysis, and coverage.

If you're a sports fan, you'll also be able to catch weekly games from Friday Night Baseball and Sunday Night Soccer, which is new to Apple TV+ subscribers in 2025, as well as all the best Apple TV+ shows and best Apple TV+ movies.

Make sure to check back in with TechRadar to find out how the Android version of the app performed compared to its iOS counterpart and what other differences we've spotted between the two apps.

In the meantime, let us know what you think about the Apple TV app on Android in the comments below.