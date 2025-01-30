Apple will premiere a new show – Sunday Night Soccer – for the next MLS season

MLS Season Pass is returning in 2025 with two new ways to watch the games

T-Mobile customers will get free access to MLS Season Pass

January’s nearly wrapped, and next month, in February 2025, the Major League Soccer season will kick off. Every game, along with commentary and a backlog of footage as well as documentaries, will be available courtesy of the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. And it’s an especially exciting year for Major League Soccer beyond Lionel Messi sticking around as it’s the league's 30th season.

Celebrating that milestone, as well as making an effort to expand the programming, is an entirely new show – Sunday Night Soccer – and there are more ways to stream MLS Season Pass, one without even subscribing.

MLS Season Pass will still cost $14.99 a month or $99 for the season, or $12.99 a month and $79 for the entire season if you subscribe to Apple TV Plus – one of the best streaming services around. But, if you’re a T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile customer, you’ll get MLS Season Pass for free starting on February 18 as part of “T-Mobile Tuesdays.”

Apple’s service gives you access to every game with no blackout dates and is available in over 100 countries. You also get commentary during the game in English and Spanish and access to shows such as Sunday Night Soccer and major tournaments like the League Cup, the All-Star Game, and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games.

Until this season, you could stream MLS Season Pass content – including the matches – anywhere you could access Apple TV. That’s really any Apple device courtesy of the Apple TV app, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K, as well as countless streaming boxes including the Roku Ultra and native on smart TV interfaces like Samsung’s Tizen, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

However, Apple is partnering with Comcast Xfinity and DirecTV to make it a bit easier to hop in and watch a game. First, with Comcast, MLS Season Pass will be integrated into the Xfinity user interface, allowing you to search for an MLS game, much like how you search for a channel or other on-demand content. You’ll even be able to find the games or programming like MLS 360 right within the guide, which goes for set-top boxes, X1, and the Xfinity Stream app across devices.

Xfinity subscribers will be able to watch MLS 360 the entire 2025 season for free and get a free preview of MLS Season Pass from February 22 to March 2. If you’d like to subscribe, you can do so right through the Xfinity interface at the same price.

DirecTV customers will be treated to that same free trial, and the service will also integrate MLS Season Pass into the existing interface. This means that you can surf channels 480 through 495 to find the match or other programming that you want to watch.

It’s an interesting move from Apple that will likely expand the viewership of MLS Season Pass. It also speaks to how folks want to watch sports, as many stick with traditional cable services or digital alternatives like Xfinity Stream, YouTube TV, or Hulu with Live TV to watch games across the MLB, NHL, NBA, and NFL on a channel guide.

Ultimately, Apple and MLS still want to expand the sport and get more eyes on it, and both moves add up to doing just that. The 2025 Major League Soccer season will kick off on February 22, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET, with a match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC.

If you can’t wait until then, you can watch last year’s championship on MLS Season Pass and select preseason games beginning on February 11, 2025. The service will also debut Onside: Major League Soccer, an eight-part documentary series, on February 21, 2025.

You can see the trailer for that below and subscribe, as well as learn more about, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV here.

