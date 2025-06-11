James Gunn confirms new Wonder Woman movie is on the way, and DC fans say a Star Wars actor is the clear choice to play her

It's official: a new Wonder Woman movie is in production at DC Studios

James Gunn has confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is in the works

The DCU Chapter One film is "being written right now", Gunn says

DC fans have drawn up a wish-list of actors they want to play Diana Prince

Diana Prince is coming to the DC Universe (DCU) earlier than anyone expected after James Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is in development.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly (EW), the co-chief of DC Studios surprisingly revealed that a Wonder Woman film is not only "being written right now", but also being worked on separately to Paradise Lost.

The latter is a Max TV show that would be a Game of Thrones-inspired project based on Themyscira, aka the idyllic, all-female island nation Diana Prince hails from. Paradise Lost was announced as part of the DCU Chapter One lineup in January 2023, but, as Gunn also told EW, progress is moving slowly on this series' development.

It'll be a few years before we see Wonder Woman make her DCU debut (Image credit: DC Comics)

A Wonder Woman movie announcement isn't a shock in itself – after all, the Amazonian is a member of DC Comics' iconic Trinity of superheroes. If you weren't aware, the others are Superman and Batman.

Still, considering that Paradise Lost was meant to act as a precursor to Wonder Woman's eventual arrival in the DCU, I don't think anyone predicted that Gunn would confirm a Diana Prince-led project is already being worked on. I say that after Gunn sparked excitement over Wonder Woman's DCU debut less than a month ago (at the time of publication, anyway), too.

Which actor do fans want to play Wonder Woman in the DCU?

Gal Gadot is the latest actor to portray Diana Prince on the big screen (Image credit: Warner Bros)

It'll be a few years before Wonder Woman returns on the big screen. We don't actually know how much work has been completed on its screenplay, nor do we have any idea about which actor will follow in the footsteps of Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter, who've previously played Diana Prince in a live-action capacity.

For his part, Gunn told EW he and fellow DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran haven't opened the casting call yet. That hasn't stopped DC devotees from drawing up a shortlist of actors they'd like to see tackle the role. Indeed, threads on the DC Cinematic and DCU Leaks Reddit pages, as well as one on ResetEra, are full of suggestions from comic-book fans and casual observers alike.

Lots of great options are being proposed, too. Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown, Fubar), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You, Furiosa), Melissanthi Mahut (The Sandman), and Elizabeth Dulau (Andor) have all been fan-cast since the news broke.

However, it's another Star Wars alumnus – one who joined Dulau on Andor's cast roster – who's the clear favorite among many DC fans: Adria Arjona.

I could see that happening. I think any of the aforementioned actors would be a good fit to play Diana Prince, but Arjona would certainly be my top pick to assume the role of one of DC Comics' most popular heroes.

She's shown she has the capabilities to play such a multidimensional character in numerous projects, including Andor, Hit Man, Blink Twice, and Good Omens. Make it so, Messrs Gunn and Safran, and I'm sure you'll make plenty of people happy.