I love Netflix but I'm sad to see these 5 movies with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes leave in April 2025

The inevitability of Netflix's monthly clear-out is impending, and though most of the time I wipe the sweat from my brow in relief that my favorite movies will remain untouched, this next month will be a rather painful one as some of the best Netflix movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes have limited time left. Although it's the same protocol with many of the other best streaming services, it doesn't make it any easier.

As a horror fan, there are two gripping movies leaving this month that are undeniable favorites in the genre's fandom; one psychological horror that has been named the scariest movie of all time, and a sci-fi horror sequel directed by John Krasinski that's just as good as its first installment.

There are many more movies I'm shocked to see leave Netflix this month, and it's certainly a surprise to see Netflix get rid of so many titles that have proved to be popular with subscribers. It's worth checking out the full list of everything leaving Netflix in April 2025, as I'd hate for you to be disappointed if you miss them.

Baby Driver (2017)

BABY DRIVER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Director: Edgar Wright

Runtime: 113 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 1

Edgar Wright is synonymous for his video game-style movies with fast and choppy editing and a soundtrack layered over the top that brings the on-screen action to life. Baby Driver is no different, and packs more of a punch with its suspenseful getaway scenes that leave you on the edge of your seat.

Wright's action-crime flick follows a group of criminals and their organized crime boss, who get the job done thanks to their skilled getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) who uses music to power him through. He soon realizes that a life a crime isn't for him anymore, but he can't escape his boss and gang of criminals that easily. After meeting the love of his life (Lily James) a chance to break free presents itself, but it could be life-threatening.

Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

Director: Ari Aster

Runtime: 127 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 1

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Named on of the scariest movies of all time, Hereditary has struck a chord with horror fans and despite being released seven years ago, it's still a shocker of a movie. But the one thing that people remember about Hereditary the most is Toni Collette and her scarily convincing performance.

The Graham family is grieving the loss of their matriarch and grandmother, and struggling the most to cope is her daughter Annie (Collette). Days and weeks past, and soon Annie slowly uncovers the secret life of her late mother which leads to strange happenings and occurrences that grow to haunt them. When things get worse, Annie and her family must do all they can to flee the sinister curse that has plagued her bloodline.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

Director: John Krasinski

Runtime: 97 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Leaving on: April 1

Sequels are hard to nail, but A Quiet Place Part II is an example of a successful sequel whose Rotten Tomatoes critic's score is a mere 5% less than its predecessor. It resonated well with sci-fi and horror fans, allowing the movie franchise to live on with the release of A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) - a prequel to the events of the first movie.

A Quiet Place Part II follows the events of the first movie, and the Abbott family are still fighting for survival in silence in a world taken over by blind aliens that respond to sound. After fleeing the town they once called home they're lead to an unknown place thinking that they've reached salvation – only to find that the other-worldly creatures have occupied more areas than anticipated.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 99%

Directors: Chris Sanders & Dean DeBlois

Runtime: 98 minutes

Age rating: PG

Leaving on: April 1

Easily a modern classic in animation, it's almost criminal that Netflix is getting rid of How to Train Your Dragon this month. On the bright side, its live-action version is being released this summer and is looking to be an epic adaptation. Though it would be iconic to see Chris Sanders return to co-direct, he's been pre-occupied with his recent success The Wild Robot (2024) and the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch (2025) – both of which we spoke about in my interview with the director.

In a fictional world where Vikings are trained to combat dragons, young and unlucky teenager Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) dreams of becoming a ferocious dragon hunter like the others. When he's faced with a rare dragon breed, he can't find the courage to hunt it, but instead forms an unlikely bond with the creature and trains it to unlock its hidden talents - much to the rest of the Vikings' dismay.

The Karate Kid (1984)

THE KARATE KID [1984] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 89%

Director: John G. Avildsen

Runtime: 126 minutes

Age rating: PG

Leaving on: April 1

The Karate Kid is up there among the top movies of the 1980s, standing alongside favorites from Back to the Future (1985), The Goonies (1985) , and Ghostbusters (1984). As well as paving the way for many sequels, and a questionable 2010s remake, it served as inspiration for one of the best Netflix shows, Cobra Kai, which saw its final season in February this year.

After moving to southern California with his mother Daniel (Ralph Macchio) is the new outcast in town and finds himself at the receiving end of physical abuse from a group of bullies who all attend the Cobra Kai dojo for martial arts. When Daniel meets repair man Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki "Pat" Morita) to his surprise he learns that he's a master of martial arts, who takes Daniel under his wing to teach him the art of karate in a way that's less aggressive than the students at Cobra Kai.