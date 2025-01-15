The 2025 BAFTA nominees have been revealed, and Conclave is the big winner – but one of my favorite movies got nothing, and it's a crime

Conclave leads the pack with 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Perez with 11 and The Brutalist with 9.

A few weeks ago, the 2025 Golden Globes kicked off the start of this year's awards season, with the first glitter-ball event of the year celebrating some of the best movies of 2024.

Now, it's the turn of the 2025 BAFTAs, whose nominations were announced today (January 15). And, just like the 2025 Golden Globes nominees list, this year's contingent has got us all talking about the surprises (and snubs) that are part (and not part) of its selection.

Edward Berger's religious thriller Conclave leads the pack with 12 nominations, while Emilia Perez (11) and The Brutalist (nine) follow closely behind. Of all of 2024's new movies that released in theaters and/or on the world's best streaming services, though, there's only one – the Zendaya-starring Challengers – that's stunned me over its lack of recognition.

Challengers received zero nominations at the 2025 BAFTAs (Image credit: Prime Video)

Being one of, if not the most memorable movie scores of 2024, the fact that Challengers wasn't considered worthy of a nod in that category is unforgivable in my eyes. Compared to this category's actual nominees – The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu, and The Wild Robot – it's a travesty that, at the very least, Challengers wasn't given the nod in this field. To say it's been overlooked in this category (or any category, for that fact) is an understatement. Here's hoping the Oscars committee sees more sense when this year's Academy Awards are revealed on January 19.

Despite my clear disappointment, this was – in my eyes, anyway – the 2025 BAFTA nominations list's only major disappointment. Indeed, seeing Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap receive six nominations was a welcome surprise, as was The Substance's Coralie Fargeat being the only female nominee for best director and Anora getting the same recognition as it did on the other side of the pond. Sure, Daniel Craig arguably deserved better for his performance in Queer but, given how competitive the Best Actor award always is at the BAFTAs, somehow had to miss out. And, unfortunately for Craig, he was this year's big omission.

BAFTA 2025 full nominees list: Conclave, The Brutalist, Kneecap, and more

Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap is nominated for six BAFTAs, including Outstanding British Film (Image credit: Prime Video)

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez



Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun



Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice



Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez



Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice



Best Director

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet

Conclave, Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight



Best Film Not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig



Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper



Best Animated Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot



Best Children's and Family Film

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot



Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance



Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing



EE Bafta Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan



Best Original Score

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez, Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu, Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers



Best Casting

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap



Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu



Best Costume Design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked



Best Editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap



Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked



Best Make-Up and Hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked



Best Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked



Best Special Visual Effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked



Best British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug



Best British Short Animation

Adiós

Mog's Christmas

Wander to Wonder