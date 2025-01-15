The 2025 BAFTA nominees have been revealed, and Conclave is the big winner – but one of my favorite movies got nothing, and it's a crime
Challengers, you will always have the best original score
A few weeks ago, the 2025 Golden Globes kicked off the start of this year's awards season, with the first glitter-ball event of the year celebrating some of the best movies of 2024.
Now, it's the turn of the 2025 BAFTAs, whose nominations were announced today (January 15). And, just like the 2025 Golden Globes nominees list, this year's contingent has got us all talking about the surprises (and snubs) that are part (and not part) of its selection.
Edward Berger's religious thriller Conclave leads the pack with 12 nominations, while Emilia Perez (11) and The Brutalist (nine) follow closely behind. Of all of 2024's new movies that released in theaters and/or on the world's best streaming services, though, there's only one – the Zendaya-starring Challengers – that's stunned me over its lack of recognition.
Being one of, if not the most memorable movie scores of 2024, the fact that Challengers wasn't considered worthy of a nod in that category is unforgivable in my eyes. Compared to this category's actual nominees – The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu, and The Wild Robot – it's a travesty that, at the very least, Challengers wasn't given the nod in this field. To say it's been overlooked in this category (or any category, for that fact) is an understatement. Here's hoping the Oscars committee sees more sense when this year's Academy Awards are revealed on January 19.
Despite my clear disappointment, this was – in my eyes, anyway – the 2025 BAFTA nominations list's only major disappointment. Indeed, seeing Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap receive six nominations was a welcome surprise, as was The Substance's Coralie Fargeat being the only female nominee for best director and Anora getting the same recognition as it did on the other side of the pond. Sure, Daniel Craig arguably deserved better for his performance in Queer but, given how competitive the Best Actor award always is at the BAFTAs, somehow had to miss out. And, unfortunately for Craig, he was this year's big omission.
BAFTA 2025 full nominees list: Conclave, The Brutalist, Kneecap, and more
Best Film
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun
Best Leading Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Director
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
Conclave, Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Hoard
Kneecap
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
Best Film Not in the English Language
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Documentary
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Best Animated Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Children's and Family Film
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
A Real Pain
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
EE Bafta Rising Star Award
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
Best Original Score
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez, Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu, Robin Carolan
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Best Casting
Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Best Costume Design
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Editing
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Make-Up and Hair
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Sound
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Best Special Visual Effects
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best British Short Film
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug
Best British Short Animation
Adiós
Mog's Christmas
Wander to Wonder
