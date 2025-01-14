Is this the end of the road for Skeleton Crew's adorable kids?

Skeleton Crew 's creators hope they'll get to make a second season

However, the signs don't look good for the Disney Plus show's renewal

Skeleton Crew's characters could appear in another Star Wars project, though

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's creators have revealed that they're "dreaming" of making a second season, but it's looking likely that the show won't return for another outing.

Speaking to TechRadar, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford said that, in the event that their series is renewed, they've come up with "different possibilities" about where the story could go next.

Asked if they'd discussed what a sequel season's plot might entail ahead of the Star Wars show's season 1 finale, which airs tonight (January 14) in the US and tomorrow (January 15) in the UK and Australia, Watts told me: "Yeah, we wanted to make sure this season had a satisfying beginning, middle, and end. But, if people want to see more Skeleton Crew, we'd be happy to make more."

"We're dreaming of it [a second season]," Ford added. "We've come up with different possibilities, so never say never."

Will Skeleton Crew get renewed for a second season on Disney Plus?

Skeleton Crew's season 2 chances don't look good, according to its two-episode premiere's viewership data (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

Despite Skeleton Crew's positive critical reception – read my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew review to see what I thought of it – a second season looks unlikely.

Per recently released data by Nielsen, a reputable US audience measurement company, the Disney Plus series failed to crack Nielsen's Top 10 streaming list for the week running December 9 to 15, 2024 – i.e., the seven day period after the show debuted on one of the world's best streaming services. Fellow TV Originals including A.P Blo and A Man on the Inside, plus Jamie Foxx's Netflix comedy special, accrued more minutes streamed than Skeleton Crew did.

According to Star Wars fansite The Jedi Temple Archives, Skeleton Crew didn't break into the Top 10 most-watched TV shows list from Luminate, another entertainment industry data firm, for that week either. In fact, Skeleton Crew's 384 millions minutes viewed is the lowest total ever for a Star Wars series' premiere. The Book of Boba Fett had held that record with 389 million minutes accumulated following its one-episode premiere in December 2021. Even The Acolyte, which wasn't as successful as Disney and Lucasfilm hoped it would be, racked up 488 million minutes streamed in its first seven days on the platform.

Skeleton Crew's last episode may be the season 1 finale, which arrives tonight (January 14) in the US (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus)

There are caveats to these viewing figures, though. Nielsen and Luminate's data only relates to US households, so Skeleton Crew's worldwide 'million minutes streamed' haul will be higher than what's been reported. It's also possible that, like Andor's first season, positive word of mouth may have helped episodes 3 to 7 to perform better. We won't know if they did, though, until Nielsen and Luminate release those chapters' viewing figures in the weeks ahead.

If Disney decides against greenlighting a second season, Skeleton Crew's season 1 finale may not be the end of its characters' adventures in Lucasfilm's iconic galaxy far, far away. Indeed, with one of Star Wars' many new movies set to bring characters together from shows including The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka, for a team-up movie, there's every chance that Skeleton Crew's young stars could be part of the proceedings. That, Watts and Ford told me, is something they'd be open to exploring.

There's always a chance that they could meet some surprising people in the future Jon Watts, Skeleton Crew co-creator

"It's exciting to think about," Watts said. "We've mainly been focused on telling this story, but there's always a chance that they [the kids] could meet some surprising people in the future."

"What's exciting about these characters is the kids are actually kid actors," Ford added, "And they're growing up. So, if they appeared in something else, we'd be telling the story of how they grew up and found their place in the galaxy."

Don't be surprised, then, if Wim and company show up in Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni's Avengers-style Star Wars movie. And let's hope they also appear in a second season of what is, in my view, one of the best Disney Plus shows in a while.