My favorite Apple TV Plus comedy Shrinking has been renewed for season 3, and it's exactly what the doctor ordered for my Ted Lasso withdrawal

Just one day after Shrinking season 2 was released on Apple TV Plus, the critically acclaimed comedy has been renewed for a third season. It's the perfect distraction while I wait for a possible Ted Lasso season 4 renewal.

The news was announced at New York Comic Con on Thursday (October 17), where creators Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, along with other members of the Shrinking cast, appeared for a special discussion around the new season.

One of the best Apple TV Plus shows Shrinking is another creation from the mind of Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Goldstein. It stars Segel as grieving therapist Jimmy, who abandons his training and ethics and finds himself making huge, chaotic changes to his patients lives as well as his own.

Lawrence said in a statement to Variety: “I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material. I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

What is Shrinking season 2 about?

Shrinking — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

One of the best parts of Shrinking is Harrison Ford as Jimmy's fellow colleague and gruff emotional confidant Dr. Paul Rhoades. Both of them try to help their clients deal with love and loss, all while battling their own personal struggles. As Jimmy continues to try and navigate the immense grief of losing his wife in Shrinking season 2, Paul faces his own hardships as he tries to accept his Parkinson's diagnosis and what this means for the future of his practice.

Shrinking also stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Meanwhile, season two also features a guest appearance by Goldstein after his star turn as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso.

Despite sounding all doom and gloom, Shrinking is actually a light-hearted watch, handling poignant moments with a lot of humor and heart. The exciting announcement of a season 3 renewal is another reminder that I need to start watching Shrinking season 2 as soon as I get home.

The first two episodes of the latest season are now available to watch on one of the best streaming services, and new episodes premiere every Wednesday until December 25, so that's Christmas sorted then! In the meantime, check out these 4 similar comedy dramas with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.