I’m finally getting my Ted Lasso fix as Apple TV Plus releases trailer for one of my favorite comedy shows Shrinking season 2

All this buzz around a possible Ted Lasso season 4 renewal has got me excited, but while I wait for the Apple TV Plus hit to return, the streaming giant has come to the rescue with another season of one of my favorite comedy series Shrinking. One of the best Apple TV Plus shows Shrinking is another TV creation written by Ted Lasso co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, along with the show's leading star Jason Segel.

Segel's grieving rule-breaking therapist Jimmy and his grumpy emotional confidant Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford) are back in therapy in the Shrinking season 2 trailer (see below) as they try to help their patients deal with love and loss, all while attempting to navigate emotional challenges in their own personal lives.

In the trailer, Jimmy's daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) is concerned about her dad's mental health following the death of his wife and Jimmy's playful flirting with colleague Gaby (Jessica Williams) continues to spill into the workplace. Meanwhile, Jimmy's unconventional techniques seem to have landed his patient Grace (Heidi Gardner) in prison for murder. We also get a glimpse at Goldstein's new character in Shrinking following his star turn as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso. To top it off, Ford's hilarious one-liners are exactly what the doctor ordered and make this the best part of the trailer.

What can we expect in Shrinking season 2?

Shrinking â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Shrinking season 2 premieres on one of the best streaming services on October 16 and will continue to follow the journey of Jimmy as he tries to mend the relationship with his daughter Alice while trying to cope with the immense grief of losing his wife. Meanwhile, Dr. Paul Rhoades is facing hardships of his own as he comes to terms with his Parkinson's diagnosis and what this means for the future of his practice in the thick of his blossoming romance with his neurologist, Dr. Julie Baram (Wendie Malick).

The hit therapist dramedy balances serious topics of grief, PTSD, mental health, and addiction with genuine laugh-out-loud moments. Much like Ted Lasso, the stand-out characters bring their own quirky personality to the show and handle real sadness with a lot of humor and heart.

Returning for season 2 are Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Christa Miller, and Ted McGinley. Goldstein joins the cast as a significant figure from Jimmy's past, while Damon Wayans Jr looks like he may become Gaby's new love interest according to the trailer.

