Silo season 2 trailer gives us a first glimpse of the Apple TV Plus show’s most-wanted character outside

The first episode of Silo season 2 debuts on Apple TV Plus on Friday, November 15.

Silo season 2 is one month away from premiering on Apple TV Plus, and to ramp up the excitement we finally have a trailer.

The best streaming service for original content released the roughly two-and-a-half-minute clip yesterday (October 14), giving fans of the sci-fi series their first proper look at the new season, and it did not disappoint.

It picks up from season 1’s cliffhanger ending, showing Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) outside of the silo in a barren, scorched dystopian world after defying the silo's higher authorities. While an official synopsis for season 2 isn't available, we do know from Hugh Howey's trilogy of books that the series is based on that we can expect to learn more about the origins of the silos.

Before this trailer was released we only had a brief shot of Ferguson looking pensive to go off from a very short clip that was shown at Apple's WWDC event, so fans will be excited at the prospect of more of the mystery being unraveled when Silo returns in November.

Silo â€” Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What can we expect from Silo season 2?

For anyone unfamiliar with the story behind one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, Silo is about a group of ten thousand people sheltering in an underground bunker from what they believe is a toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows exactly why the silos were built in the first place.

That's where an engineer called Juliette comes in. The first season of the show follows her as she attempts to solve a murder, and in the process unravels a mystery that leads her to discover murky truths about the underground world she and her fellow silo-dwellers inhabit.

The series will see Tim Robbins, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen return, alongside the new addition Steve Zahn.

It's been over a year since season 1 wrapped on June 30, 2023, but luckily we knew that Apple TV Plus renewed its biggest hit TV show before the finale aired. At the time, the Hollywood writers' strike had halted production on a lot of shows, prompting Ferguson to previously tell TechRadar that Silo season 2 was a long way from being released.

That wait is almost over though, with the first episode of Silo season 2 set to be released on Friday, November 15. A new episode will be released every Friday, and given that there are 10 episodes, we can expect the show to wrap on January 17, 2025 – just in time for Severance season 2.