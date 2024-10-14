Disclaimer is a new Apple TV Plus hit — here are four more psychological thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Disclaimer currently has a glowing 81% Rotten Tomatoes rating after debuting the first three episodes of the series on Apple TV Plus last Friday (October 11), so the Cate Blanchett-led thriller has been a huge success. Considering I recently compared her new character to Lydia Tár, I'm pleased she continues to shine in another gripping role. Episodes will release every Friday, but there are only seven, so you might end up being hungry for more.

If that's the case, you're in luck, because one of the best streaming services is home to some excellent thrillers that all have high Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Many of these have multiple seasons, too, so you'll find yourself coming back to be thrilled over and over again. Here are four similar series to Apple's Disclaimer TV show I can't recommend highly enough, there's a reason they're on our best Apple TV Plus shows list.

Severance

RT score: 97%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~40 to 60 minutes

Creator: Dan Erickson

If you haven't experienced this series yet, I'm honestly a little bit envious. It's one of my favorite TV shows of all time and I've been impatiently waiting for Severance season two, which finally arrives in January 2025. This workplace thriller poses an interesting question: if you could sever your consciousness so it was split into a work persona and a personal life one, would you take it? You wouldn't be able to retain memories from either, but it takes work/life balance to a whole new level. I'm sure the company you're working for isn't shady or anything, it's totally fine.

This is a remarkable show. Actors are playing two versions of their character, and they know nothing about their other self, which means us as the omniscient audience get given some gut-punching reveals. When you're done, take a look at my Severance theories piece and join me down this rabbit hole, there's so much I want to see next season.

Sunny

RT score: 90%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~29–36 minutes

Creator: Katie Robbins

In a world where technology is ever present and growing in popularity, we're starting to see more stories centered around tech and AI. Not all of them are good, but thankfully, Sunny explores this topic very well. In an interview with TechRadar, series creator Katie Robbins described it as a sad and uplifting story, and it's easy to see why. Here, Rashida Jones is brilliant as a woman whose husband and son have disappeared in a mysterious plane crash, which has completely derailed her life.

She's given Sunny, a quirky robot made by her husband's electronics company, as a form of comfort. At first she has zero interest in the robot, resenting tech in general, but the two form an unexpected bond as they try to figure out what actually happened. So there's a big mystery at the center of this, and also a lot of heart.

Slow Horses

RT score: 98%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~40–53 minutes

Creator: Will Smith

Created by Will Smith (not the American actor, to be clear!), Slow Horses is perfect if you're looking for something longer. It's recently been renewed for season five so it's ideal for those in need of a longer-running TV series. It's no surprise it's about to have five seasons under its belt, considering it set a new record for the streaming service.

Here, decorated actor Gary Oldman leads a stellar cast as the head of Slough House, an administrative purgatory for MI5 service rejects who have seriously failed a task but have not been fired. So it's a pretty unpleasant place to find yourself, all things considered. But they don't just do paperwork, that would be boring and instead find themselves investigating schemes that endanger Britain. It's as gripping as it sounds.

Bad Sisters

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~49–58 minutes

Creator: Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

As fresh as you can get, Bad Sisters has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating that doesn't look like it's going anywhere. If you like comedy thrillers, this Dublin-based series will have you hooked. It's darkly funny, very well acted, and season two is on the way if you find yourself wanting more.

It follows five titular sisters Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka as they find themselves at the centre of a life insurance investigation. There's murder plots, tension, gorgeous Irish landscapes and familial bonds at the center of this series, what more could you want?