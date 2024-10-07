4 action-comedy movies on Netflix with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

We've all been in that situation where we've had a long day at work and want to relax by putting on an entertaining movie on Netflix. Well, luckily for you, I've put together a list of funny action movies available on the best streaming service that will help you do just that.

Netflix has a broad library of action comedy flops, such as The Union, so I've made sure to only include the best Netflix movies with 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. There's something for everyone in this list, with both a classic and modern buddy comedy, as well as a beloved animated flick. So without further ado, here are four action comedies if you're in the need to wind down.

Midnight Run

Midnight Run - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: R

R Length: 122 minutes

122 minutes Director: Martin Brest

Midnight Run arrived on Netflix in September and stars Robert De Niro as Jack Walsh, a bounty hunter who is hired by a bail bondsman to find a fugitive accountant (Charles Grodin) that's embezzled millions from the mob and bring him to Los Angeles. While De Niro has constantly wowed with his dramatic roles, he's also proven to be a stellar comedic actor as Midnight Run earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 46th Golden Globe Awards. This 1988 buddy comedy is an instant classic, with De Niro and Grodin's chemistry providing endless laughs that makes Midnight Run a trailblazer over three decades later.

The Big 4

The Big 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 141 minutes

141 minutes Director: Timo Tjahjanto

This Indonesian action comedy follows four retired assassins who are thrown back into the game when they meet a straight-arrow cop (Putri Marino) determined to bring down a mysterious killer. The Big 4 certainly delivers big laughs with its silly, action-packed sequences and a solid cast of quirky characters that will have you in stitches.

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 87%

87% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 90 minutes

90 minutes Directors: Mark Osborne and John Stevenson

Kung Fu Panda is one of my favorite animated movies as comedy connoisseur Jack Black plays Po the Panda, a kung fu enthusiast who is unexpectedly chosen as the divine Dragon Warrior and joins forces with the Furious Five to fight the evil forces that threaten the Valley of Peace. Kung Fu Panda is a wildly entertaining experience that both adults and children can enjoy with its touching messages amongst the backdrop of epic martial arts madness and memorable characters. You can't go wrong with a comedy featuring Black and his hilarious portrayal of the lovable panda.

21 Jump Street

21 JUMP STREET [2012] - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 85%

85% Age rating: R

R Length: 109 minutes

109 minutes Directors: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

If you haven't seen 21 Jump Street, then I highly recommend you do, but you've undoubtedly heard of it, whether it be the 80s television series that shot Johnny Depp to stardom or this movie adaptation. In my opinion, 21 Jump Street is probably one of the best buddy comedy movies in modern cinema as two police officers, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) pose as high school students when they go on an undercover mission to bust a drug ring. It's a funny twist on teen movies, with iconic jokes that are still quoted and remembered today.

