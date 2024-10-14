Excited for Shrinking to return to Apple TV Plus? Here are 4 similar comedy dramas with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus has a stellar offering when it comes to comedy dramas and one of its best, which is also one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, is returning this week with a brand new season: Shrinking season 2 will land on one of the best streaming services on Wednesday, October 16.

Jason Segel returns as grieving rule-breaking therapist Jimmy who uses unconventional techniques with his patients to cope after his wife's death. Shrinking is one of my favorite comedy shows and there's plenty more on offer at Apple TV Plus, so if you're looking for similar series, then here are four more with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Trying

Trying â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~27 minute episodes

~27 minute episodes Creator: Andy Wolton

Much like Shrinking, Trying is focused on one of the biggest challenges that many can unfortunately relate to and in this case, it's struggling to have a baby. Trying, which was one of three new Apple TV Plus shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a married couple Nikki Newman (Esther Smith) and Jason Ross (Rafe Spall), who decide to adopt children as they can't have a baby. The couple then face fresh challenges of raising adopted kids, as both shows balance drama and poignant moments with a lot of humor and heart that are powered by a cast of authentic characters.

Platonic

Platonic â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~30 minute episodes

~30 minute episodes Creators: Francesca Delbanco and Nicholas Stoller

Platonic features Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as former childhood best friends who rekindle their friendship in adulthood after a long rift and guide each other through their midlife crises. Similar to Shrinking, Platonic delves into the intricacies of human connections and the difficulties of navigating relationships while struggling with inner conflicts. While both series are emotionally rich and relatable, the characters' hilarious shenanigans offer some great comic relief.

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~42 minute episodes

~42 minute episodes Creators: Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly

Of course, I had to include Ted Lasso in this list as Shrinking shares the same co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. Jason Sudeikis stars as the titular Ted Lasso, a misfit American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team. ed Lasso doesn't tackle serious topics of grief, PTSD and addiction like Shrinking does. Instead, where it's most similar is its phenomenal writing, laugh-out-loud humor and memorable characters – and more could be on the way with a possible Ted Lasso season 4 renewal. While its sweet nature makes it a good show, we'd argue that Ted Lasso’s darkest moments are its most relatable.

The Big Door Prize

The Big Door Prize â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 84%

84% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~31 minute episodes

~31 minute episodes Creator: David West Read

The Big Door Prize is based on MO Walsh's novel of the same name and centers on a small town's encounter with a magical machine in a general store that promises to unveil everyone's true potential. As the residents grapple with the mysterious device's declarations, relationships are tested, secrets are exposed, and the town of Deerfield is forever changed. Just like Shrinking, this critically acclaimed comedy features characters going through life-changing experiences while trying to find meaning and connection. They also both offer an optimistic tone on emotional moments with lighthearted humor.

