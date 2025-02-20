Netflix's hit French thriller series Lupin might be coming back, but not as you know it

Netflix's hugely popular French thriller series Lupin is reportedly returning, but it might not be in the form of a fourth season.

There have been rumors of a Lupin season 4 since its third season aired two years ago.

Lead actor Omar Sy has said an announcement is imminent regarding what's to come for the show.

The hit Netflix thriller series Lupin will potentially be returning – but perhaps not in the way fans might have been expecting.

The French crime drama became one of Netflix's most popular non-English shows of all time with 99.5 million views, captivating viewers globally with its thrilling plots and the charming presence of Omar Sy's gentleman burglar, Assane Diop / Arsène Lupin.

Rumors of a fourth season have been swirling since Lupin season 3 ended in 2023. Small Screen first reported that the new series was in active development in October 2023, but after that things went quiet. The latest news about a possible season 4 renewal came from Variety in 2024, which reported that: "A fourth part is in early development, according to industry sources."

What's On Netflix has also heard rumors that the show will be returning, but said Lupin season 4 wasn't mentioned by Netflix France during its Next on Netflix presentation earlier this year.

Now, while Netflix still hasn't officially announced the return of Lupin, one of its stars has suggested that Assane might be back for another adventure, but in a way you might not expect.

Lupin could be returning in a different way

Lupin | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

During a recent interview with France Inter/Télé-Loisirs, Sy suggested that a Lupin announcement is coming, but added somewhat cryptically that it might not be an announcement of new season. He said: "I can't say it on the radio because we're going to make an announcement that isn't necessarily the announcement of a series..."

Sy didn't divulge any more information regarding the future of the series, but it looks like Lupin will be back one way or another, especially since What's On Netflix also spotted a casting announcement on the French website Figurants looking for new cast members to feature in a potential next installment, which also suggested that shooting could be underway very soon.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The listing says in English: "Join the exciting world of the Netflix series LUPIN alongside the talented Omar Sy! We are looking for young actors for a memorable sequence in a restaurant in Paris, scheduled for the end of April 2025.”

Hailed as one of the best French TV shows on Netflix, Lupin is inspired by the adventures of the fictional Arsène Lupin, the legendary gentleman thief and master of disguise. The plot sees Assane Diop's (Sy) life turned upside down when his father is accused of a crime he didn't commit by a wealthy family. Under the alias Arsène Lupin, Assane embarks on a mission to clear his father's name.

It's been two years since Lupin season 3 dropped on Netflix, and given its popularity, it's surprising to hear that there's been no official news on whether there will be another season of one of the best Netflix shows. But given this recent update, is it possible there might be a new Lupin movie on the cards? Let's hope so.