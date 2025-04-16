Prime Video cancels Citadel spinoffs that have way higher Rotten Tomatoes ratings than the original – but Citadel season 2 is still coming

Citadel has proved to be very popular, despite often damning reviews

As we reported last year, the first season of Citadel struggled to achieve a 50% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It's currently sitting at a rather sad 51%, but its spin-offs Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny are much higher rated, with 82% and 75% respectively.

So of course Prime Video has canned both spin-offs after just one season apiece.

The reason's simple enough: the reviews were often rank: "As generic as they come"; "style over substance"; "what you'd get if a child tried to draw an action blockbuster from memory"; "so frustratingly low-effort it's honestly kind of offensive"), but lots and lots of people streamed it anyway.

It's not all bad news for fans of the now cancelled shows, however. Amazon MGM TV boss Vernon Sanders says the tales will continue as part of the mothership show.

What's happening with Citadel?

Here's Sanders: "Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel."

He continues: "While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet. With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore."

He also shared a premiere date, or at least a premiere window: Q2 of 2026.

The writing was on the wall for the spin-offs because, as Deadline reports, they "have not been global breakouts". The two shows "have been waiting for word on their fates since launching their first seasons in September and December, respectively."

That also means the end of what I slightly sarcastically described as a Citadel Cinematic Universe of multiple connected shows set in different countries. It's all about the single show now, and hopefully it'll raise its game for season 2.