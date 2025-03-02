3 thriller movies coming to Netflix with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes

March is bringing us a fresh load of movies on Netflix, and it's a good time to be a thriller fan as some action-packed flicks are being added to the best streaming service.

Out of everything new on Netflix in March 2025, I've picked out three thriller movies with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to watch this month. Oh, and they all make it onto our best Netflix movies list, so you know you're in for a good time.

Cell 211

Cell 211 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 98%

98% Age rating: R

R Length: 113 minutes

113 minutes Director: Daniel Monzón

Based on the novel of the same name by Francisco Pérez, Cell 211 (Celda 211 in Spanish) follows rookie prison guard Juan Oliver (Alberto Ammann) as he impersonates a prisoner in a desperate bid to survive a riot led by Malamadre (Luis Tosar). While this tense thriller is strong on brutal violence, it serves as a narrative purpose to illustrate how dangerous prisons can be. There's also a Netflix series adapted from the same book called Prison Cell 211, which made it onto the streamer's top 10 when it was released in February 2025.

Sicario

Sicario (2015 Movie - Emily Blunt) Official Trailer – “Hitman” - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Denis Villeneuve

In Sicario, Emily Blunt stars as FBI agent Kate Macer, who is recruited by a government task force to stop a dangerous drug cartel operating between the US and Mexico. Kate is exposed to harrowing realities, making this a real edge-of-your-seat thriller filled with suspense.

TechRadar's Carrie Marshall writes that: "Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt light up the screen in this dark and involving thriller," and I couldn't agree more. Also, since Dune's Denis Villeneuve directs it, you can expect some visually striking elements.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blade Runner (1982) Official Trailer - Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 89%

89% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: Ridley Scott

This restored cut of the cult classic sees ex-police officer Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) return to his old job as Replicant Hunter to exterminate a group of violent androids in dystopian LA. However, Rick's mission is made even more complicated when he falls in love with a Replicant girl created by the sinister Tyrell Corporation.

There's no denying that this 80s epic has become a trailblazer for modern sci-fi, and if you're interested, you can see where Blade Runner ranked in our best Ridley Scott movies list.

