3 thriller movies coming to Netflix with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
March is about to be a thrill ride
March is bringing us a fresh load of movies on Netflix, and it's a good time to be a thriller fan as some action-packed flicks are being added to the best streaming service.
Out of everything new on Netflix in March 2025, I've picked out three thriller movies with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to watch this month. Oh, and they all make it onto our best Netflix movies list, so you know you're in for a good time.
Cell 211
- RT score: 98%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 113 minutes
- Director: Daniel Monzón
Based on the novel of the same name by Francisco Pérez, Cell 211 (Celda 211 in Spanish) follows rookie prison guard Juan Oliver (Alberto Ammann) as he impersonates a prisoner in a desperate bid to survive a riot led by Malamadre (Luis Tosar). While this tense thriller is strong on brutal violence, it serves as a narrative purpose to illustrate how dangerous prisons can be. There's also a Netflix series adapted from the same book called Prison Cell 211, which made it onto the streamer's top 10 when it was released in February 2025.
Sicario
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 120 minutes
- Director: Denis Villeneuve
In Sicario, Emily Blunt stars as FBI agent Kate Macer, who is recruited by a government task force to stop a dangerous drug cartel operating between the US and Mexico. Kate is exposed to harrowing realities, making this a real edge-of-your-seat thriller filled with suspense.
TechRadar's Carrie Marshall writes that: "Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt light up the screen in this dark and involving thriller," and I couldn't agree more. Also, since Dune's Denis Villeneuve directs it, you can expect some visually striking elements.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- RT score: 89%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 120 minutes
- Director: Ridley Scott
This restored cut of the cult classic sees ex-police officer Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) return to his old job as Replicant Hunter to exterminate a group of violent androids in dystopian LA. However, Rick's mission is made even more complicated when he falls in love with a Replicant girl created by the sinister Tyrell Corporation.
There's no denying that this 80s epic has become a trailblazer for modern sci-fi, and if you're interested, you can see where Blade Runner ranked in our best Ridley Scott movies list.
