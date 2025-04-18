Everything new on Hulu in May 2025 – stream my favorite Pamela Anderson movie, celebrate Star Wars Day with the original trilogy and more

The Last Showgirl (2024) arrives on Hulu May 23.

All eyes are on Hulu this month as the streaming service is back with another packed schedule for May 2025 adding another plethora of titles to its collection of best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows.

As we all know, the big day for Star Wars fans is approaching and Hulu is contributing to the celebration by bringing the original trilogy to the platform just in time for May 4. But as well as these classic titles Hulu is expanding its library of recent releases, most notably Gia Coppola's drama The Last Showgirl (2024) starring Pamela Anderson.

Movies aside, reality TV is another one of Hulu's specialties which speaks for itself this month as you can expect two staple shows, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and Vanderpump Villa, returning for second seasons–- Hulu knows exactly what it's doing.

Everything new on Hulu in May 2025

Arriving on May 1

Alone Australia season 1 (TV show)

The Chicano Squad season 1 (TV show)

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman season 2 (TV show)

Inmate to Roommate season 2 (TV show)

James Brown: Say it Loud season 1 (TV show)

Jeopardy! Masters season 3 (TV show)

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story (movie)

Naruto Shippuden season 9 (TV show)

Pawn Stars season 22 (TV show)

Alienoid (movie)

Alienoid 2 (movie)

Anaconda (movie)

Anaconda En Espanol (movie)

Attack The Block (movie)

Attack the Block En Espanol (movie)

Austenland (movie)

Austenland En Espanol (movie)

Babylon A.D. (movie)

Bad Teacher (movie)

Bad Teacher En Espanol (movie)

Basic (movie)

Basic En Espanol (movie)

Battle of the Year (movie)

Battle Of The Year En Espanol (movie)

The Childe (movie)

Con Air (movie)

Courage Under Fire (movie)

Deliver Us From Evil (movie)

Enemy Of The State (movie)

Far From the Madding Crowd (movie)

The 5th Wave (movie)

The 5th Wave En Espanol (movie)

The Guardian (movie)

Georgia Rule (movie)

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (movie)

Hacksaw Ridge (movie)

Horrible Bosses (movie)

Horrible Bosses 2 (movie)

The Infiltrator (movie)

The Insider (movie)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (movie)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol (movie)

Joy (movie)

The King’s Man (movie)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (movie)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (movie)

Kung Fu Panda (movie)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (movie)

Little Fockers (movie)

The Negotiator (movie)

The Power Of One (movie)

Maid in Manhattan (movie)

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol (movie)

Man on Fire (movie)

The Marine (movie)

Meet the Fockers (movie)

Meet the Parents (movie)

Meet the Spartans (movie)

Mission: Impossible (movie)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (movie)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol (movie)

Mission: Impossible II (movie)

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol (movie)

Mission: Impossible III (movie)

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol (movie)

Once (movie)

Once Upon a Time in America (movie)

Prospect (movie)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (movie)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (movie)

Sex Tape (movie)

Sex Tape En Espanol (movie)

Shadow (movie)

Spy (movie)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (movie)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (movie)

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (movie)

Street Kings (movie)

Stuber (movie)

Super Troopers 2 (movie)

Take Me Home Tonight (movie)

Tears of the Sun (movie)

That’s My Boy (movie)

The Villainess (movie)

The Wailing (movie)

The Witch: Subversion (movie)

The Witch 2: The Other One (movie)

Tropic Thunder (movie)

Waitress (movie)

Wedding Crashers (movie)



Arriving on May 2

Pita Hall (movie)

Decision to Leave (movie)

Harbin (movie)

The Last Word (movie)

72 Hours (movie)



Arriving on May 3

Evil Lives Here season 13 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid season 10 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid XL season 3 (TV show)

Unsellable Houses season 2 (TV show)

Escape (movie)

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much (comedy special)



Arriving on May 4

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Insidious: The Red Door (movie)

Insidious: The Red Door En Espanol (movie)



Arriving on May 7

Kun by Agüero (TV show)



Arriving on May 8

Vanderpump Villa season 2 (TV show)

Alone Australia season 2 (TV show)

Find My Country House: Australia season 1 (TV show)

New House No Debt season 1 (TV show)

60 Days In season 9 (TV show)

Pil’s Adventures (movie)



Arriving on May 9

The UnXplained season 7 (TV show)

Summer of 69 (movie)

Behind Enemy Lines (movie)

Commando (movie)

The Damned (movie)

Hitman (movie)

Hitman: Agent 47 (movie)

Men Of Honor (movie)

The Thin Red Line (movie)

The Transporter (movie)

Transporter 2 (movie)



Arriving on May 10

Expedition Unknown season 6 (TV show)

How It’s Made season 21 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life season 2 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 1 (TV show)

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery season 1 (TV show)

Scorned: Love Kills season 2 (TV show)

Blonde and Blonder (movie)

Strangerland (movie)

Trust (movie)

Vengeance: A Love Story (movie)

War Inc. (movie)



Arriving on May 12

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss season 1 (TV show)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! season 1 (TV show)

Hells Paradise season 1 (TV show)

SHANGRILA FRONTIER season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on May 13

Not Others season 1 (TV show)

Good Bad Things (movie)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (movie)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation En Espanol (movie)



Arriving on May 15

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 (TV show)

Beach Hunters season 7 (TV show)

Cake Boss season 15 (TV show)

Container Homes season 1 (TV show)

Curb Appeal season 25 (TV show)

Cutthroat Kitchen season 4-5 (TV show)

Dr. Pimple Popper season 5 (TV show)

Extreme Homes season 5 (TV show)

Flea Market Flip seasons 10-14 (TV show)

Island Life seasons 19-20 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life season 3 (TV show)

My Strange Addiction season 5-6 (TV show)

Naked and Afraid season 9 (TV show)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta season 7 (TV show)

Tanked seasons 13-15 (TV show)

The Last Alaskans season 4 (TV show)

Undercover Billionaire season 2 (TV show)

Unusual Suspects season 7 (TV show)

Worst Cooks in America season 24 (TV show)



Arriving on May 16

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special (comedy special)

Welcome to Wrexham season 4 (TV show)

Crossroads (movie)

The Last Breath (movie)



Arriving on May 17

Death by Fame season 1 (TV show)

Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans season 1 (TV show)

Expedition X season 6-7 (TV show)

Spring Baking Championship season 1-3 (TV show)

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (comedy special)

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (comedy special)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (comedy special)

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (comedy special)



Arriving on May 20

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (movie)

Night Call (movie)



Arriving on May 21

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (TV show)

Nine Puzzles (TV show)



Arriving on May 22

Ancient Aliens season 20 (TV show)

Intervention season 25 (TV show)

Jump! season 1 (TV show)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes season 1 (TV show)

Taken in Plain Sight (movie)



Arriving on May 23

The Last Showgirl (movie)



Arriving on May 24

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell season 4 (TV show)

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern season 3 (TV show)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home season 1 (TV show)

Gold Rush season 1 (TV show)

Homestead Rescue season 12 (TV show)



Arriving on May 25

How to Please a Woman (movie)



Arriving on May 27

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy season 1 (TV show)

Re: Zero season 1 (TV show)

Tower of God season 1 (TV show)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (movie)



Arriving on May 29

Adults season 1 (TV show)

The Silencing (movie)



Arriving on May 30

Into the Deep (movie)

Rickey Smiley: Untitled (movie)