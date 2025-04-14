What is the release date and time for Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 on Disney+?

It's almost time to bid farewell to the first season of Daredevil: Born Again. The Marvel TV show's ninth and final episode will be released on Disney+ later this week and, after what happened in last week's entry, I'm sure you're keen to know when you can stream it.
Below, I'll tell you when Daredevil: Born Again season 1's next episode will be released in the US, UK, and Australia. Indeed, you'll learn about the launch date and release time for these nations in individual sections.
Unlike previous articles of this nature, you won't find a full release schedule for the series. As I stated earlier, this is the last installment of season 1 of The Man Without Fear's standalone adventure. But, fret not, because Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is already in production – hopefully, it'll be out sometime in 2026.
For now, here's when you can catch Born Again episode 9 on one of the world's best streaming services.
When is Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 going to be released in the US?
The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again will debut on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, April 15 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.
Every episode of the Marvel Phase 5 TV series has been released at this time on Tuesday evenings stateside. So, it's no great surprise that the ninth and final entry of this season will do so as well.
What time can I watch the season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again in the UK?
Marvel fans on the other side of the Atlantic can stream Daredevil: Born Again episode 9 on Disney+ UK on Wednesday, April 16 at 2am BST.
Unlike your US counterparts, one of the best Disney+ shows' last few installments have aired at a different time than before. That's because the clocks went forward on March 30. So, just as you did with episodes 7 and 8, you'll have to wait an extra hour to catch season 1's last entry.
When can I stream Daredevil: Born Again season 1's final episode in Australia?
The season 1 finale on Daredevil's standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show will premiere on Disney+ in Australia on Wednesday, April 16 at 11am AEST.
Until the series' eighth episode aired last week (April 9), new chapters had been available at 12pm AEDT. With the clocks going back on April 6, though, fans Down Under have been able to watch new installments 60 minutes earlier than before.
