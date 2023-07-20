How to watch Futurama season 11 online: stream all-new episodes from anywhere

How to watch Futurama season 11 online

Futurama season 11 will be available exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu, where subscriptions start from $7.99 a month after the 30-day free trial period. Internationally, in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia, new episodes will be available on Disney Plus via the Star hub and available on the same day as their US release. Take a look at the official Futurama season 11 trailer and the season 11 episode guide as well as all the details on how to watch Futurama season 11 just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date and time: Monday, July 24 at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: weekly at the same time US stream: watch on Hulu with the $12.99 Disney Plus bundle Rest of the World: Disney Plus (UK, CAN, AUS)

Futurama season 11 preview

Unless you’ve spent the last 10 years in hypersleep, you’ll have felt every single second since Futurama was last on the air. But finally – FINALLY! – the award-winning animation has been granted a new lease of life by Hulu, and we can’t wait to see Bender, Fry, and the Planet Express team getting into more fantastically futuristic yet amusingly recognisable scrapes.

Created by Matt Groening in 1999, following the success of The Simpsons, Futurama was rather ignominiously dropped by Fox a few years later despite being a critical hit. It earned 12 Emmy Award nominations and won two of them for Outstanding Animated Program. It was re-homed on Comedy Central until 2013, when the ostensible finale 'Meanwhile' aired and the show went on an indefinite hiatus.

But thrillingly for fans, Hulu greenlit a brand-spanking new, 20-episode season 11. All our favorite oddballs are returning, as is the original, iconic voice cast: clueless slacker Fry (Billy West), one-eyed Planet Express captain Leela (Katey Sagal), Fry’s mad scientist relative Professor Farnsworth (West), the brilliantly obnoxious Bender (John DiMaggio), and Dr. Zoidberg (West), the ship’s Decapodian physician whose fishy face gives everyone the ick.

Expect side-splitting sci-fi hot takes probing Earth’s present-day developments, from Covid-19 to Bitcoin. We'll see the preening Captain Zach Brannigan face the wrath of cancel culture, and Robot Santa go on the rampage in 'I Know What You Did Next Xmas', all while Fry foolishly attempts a TV streaming marathon that includes every TV show ever made. And, sometime in 3023, it appears that a pandemic caused by 'Explovid-23' will finally be overcome – huzzah!

Settle in for more hilarious sci-fi misadventures, as we explain below how to watch Futurama season 11 online.

How to watch Futurama season 11 online for FREE in the US

After 10 years absence, Futurama is finally back back back! Season 11 will debut on Monday, July 24 exclusively on Hulu in the US. It will comprise a whopping 20 episodes in total, with one airing each week at 12pm PT / 3am ET up until and including episode 10 on September 25. After that time, there's a yet unspecified break until the rollout of the next block of season 11 episodes begins. Simply sign-up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan to watch Futurama season 11. Memberships start at $7.99 a month after your 30-day free trial – available to new subscribers – and you can cancel at any time. For those wanting value for money, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just a few dollars more. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $12.99 per month – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Abbott Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Futurama season 11 online from anywhere else in the world

Futurama season 11 will be heading to Disney Plus outside of the US, with new episodes available weekly from Monday, July 24 in territories like Canada, the UK, and Australia. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Futurama season 11 using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Futurama season 11, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month.

Futurama season 11, episode guide

Episode 1: 'The Impossible Stream' – Monday, July 24

'The Impossible Stream' – Monday, July 24 Episode 2: 'Children of a lesser bog' – Monday, July 31

'Children of a lesser bog' – Monday, July 31 Episode 3: 'How the West was 1010001' – Monday, August 7

'How the West was 1010001' – Monday, August 7 Episode 4: 'Parasites Regained' – Monday, August 14

'Parasites Regained' – Monday, August 14 Episode 5: 'Related to Items You've Viewed' – Monday, August 21

'Related to Items You've Viewed' – Monday, August 21 Episode 6: 'I Know What You Did Next Xmas' – Monday, August 28

'I Know What You Did Next Xmas' – Monday, August 28 Episode 7: 'Rage Against the Vaccine' – Monday, September 4

'Rage Against the Vaccine' – Monday, September 4 Episode 8: 'Zapp Gets Cancelled' – Monday, September 11

'Zapp Gets Cancelled' – Monday, September 11 Episode 9: 'The Prince and the Product' – Monday, September 18

'The Prince and the Product' – Monday, September 18 Episode 10: 'All the Way Down' – Monday, September 25

'All the Way Down' – Monday, September 25 Episodes 11: through 20: (dates TBC)

Futurama season 11 trailer

How to save money on Disney+

While there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial to speak of, the Disney Plus price offers great value and is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix. Yet you can get more bang for your buck when you sign up for an annual subscription and get 15% off the monthly price. Yes, you have to splash a wad of cash initially, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before your year is up. You're looking at $109.99/£79.90/AU$139.99 for a 12-month membership.

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend the fantastic value Disney Plus bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price, with the Hulu element opening up a world of more adult-focused content, including Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building, Solar Opposites, The Bear, History of the World Part II and The Great. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined ad-supported bundle costs just $12.99 per month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Futurama season 11 is just the latest in a string of highly-anticipated releases exclusive to the platform, including Secret Invasion, Obi-Wan Kenobi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel and American Born Chinese. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as X-Men-97 and Loki season 2, both set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Futurama season 11 is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.

Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Dropout, Snowfall, Welcome to Chippendales, The Act and Dopesick. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

It's available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

