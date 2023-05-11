How to watch The Great season 3 online: stream the acclaimed comedy-drama series from anywhere

Watch The Great season 3 online

You can stream every episode of The Great season 3 exclusively on Hulu in the US on Friday, March 12. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month, with new users getting a 30-day Hulu free trial. You'll need Stan to watch The Great season 3 in Australia. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Lionsgate Plus, from Friday, July 14. Full details below.

The Great season 3 opens with Catherine and Peter trying to patch things up, but getting over the odd clump of hair in the imperial plughole isn't the same as making peace with an attempted assassination gone awry.

Catherine, typically attuned to her husband's sensitivities, is trying – perhaps not quite as hard as she could be, but trying nonetheless – to smooth things over and make a go of things, but it's not her fault that Peter's a hapless manchild completely unsuited to a grownup relationship, let alone ruling over the largest landmass on the planet.

Better to get back to a cause that's worthy of her attention: revolutionising and modernising Mother Russia!

Despite making a name for herself abroad, however, Catherine remains a figure of mistrust and superstition at home, with attempts at benevolent reform blowing up in her face. Undermined and expertly manipulated by Archie at every turn, will she stick to her guns or will the reign of Russia's greatest empress be cut down before its prime?

Occasionally faithful to history but always outrageous, read on as we explain how to watch The Great season 3 free online and from anywhere.

How to watch The Great season 3 online for FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) In the US, all 10 episodes of The Great season 3 will be made available on Hulu (opens in new tab) at 12am PT / 3am ET on Friday, May 12. To watch The Great season 3, just sign up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan. It costs $7.99 a month after a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), and you can cancel your membership at any time. However, you'll get better value for money by combining Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $12.99 (opens in new tab) per month. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as History of the World Part 2, Abbott Elementary, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch The Great season 3 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when The Great season 3 comes out, you'll almost certainly be unable to watch the show on its usual streaming platform, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Great season 3 from anywhere

How to watch The Great season 3 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Great season 3 will premiere in Australia on Saturday, May 13 on Stan (opens in new tab), with new episodes arriving weekly. Following the 30-day free trial for newbies, Stan is available in three paid tiers: Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. And if you're an Aussie currently away from home, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) back in your country of residence.

How to watch The Great season 3 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The previous seasons of The Great are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) in Canada, but at the time of writing there's no word on when or if The Great season 3 will come to the platform. If The Great season 3 does land on Amazon in Canada, we'd recommend checking Prime Video on Friday, May 12, which is when the show is released in the US. An Amazon Prime membership costs CA$99 per year or CA$9.99 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to all of the above during that time.

How to watch The Great season 3 online in the UK