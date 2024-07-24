It's almost August – yes, it's still a week away but it will come around in the blink of an eye, which means it's almost time for Hulu to start shaking up its range of entertainment with a brand new list of entries and removals.

Being one of the best streaming services, Hulu is using the last of the summer months to bring you another jam-packed streaming schedule with the arrival of new movies as well as TV show premieres and comedy specials. Hulu will also be getting two new movies fresh from the theatres, bringing 2024 releases Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on August 2 and the mystery, horror Immaculate on August 16.

One of the best things about its August schedule is that its new titles outweigh what's leaving the platform, so our picks of the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows remain untouched, meaning you can still catch titles from Hulu's extensive range of movies as well as its latest arrivals.

Everything new on Hulu in August 2024

Arriving on August 1

Billion Dollar Wreck season one (TV show)

Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty Season 1 (TV show)

Interrogation Cam season one (TV show)

Naruto Shippuden Episodes 450 – 461 (TV show)

The Banger Sisters (movie)

The Beach (movie)

Because I Said So (movie)

Brothers Mcmullen (movie)

Casino (movie)

Drumline (movie)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (movie)

Eragon (movie)

Flubber (movie)

Fool's Gold (movie)

The Full Monty (movie)

Garfield (movie)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (movie)

The Guardian (movie)

Horrible Bosses (movie)

Horrible Bosses 2 (movie)

I Feel Pretty (movie)

In Time (movie)

John Carter (movie)

Kingdom of Heaven (movie)

Knocked Up (movie)

Maid in Manhattan (movie)

Marley & Me (movie)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (movie)

The Mask of Zorro (movie)

Midway (movie)

Muppets from Space (movie)

Night at the Museum (movie)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (movie)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (movie)

Open Season: Scared Silly (movie)

Punch-Drunk Love (movie)

Race To Witch Mountain (movie)

Rachel Getting Married (movie)

Raising Arizona (movie)

Random Hearts (movie)

Robots (movie)

Simply Irresistible (movie)

Son-in-law (movie)

Stay (movie)

Tron: Legacy (movie)

Welcome Home (movie)

Zero Dark Thirty (movie)



Arriving on August 2

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (TV show)

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (TV show)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (movie)



Arriving on August 3

Suitable Flesh (movie)



Arriving on August 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (movie)



Arriving on August 5

Impractical Jokers Season 8 (TV show)



Arriving on August 7

Dance Moms: A New Era Season 1(TV show)

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette (TV show)

The Zone: Survival Mission (TV show)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse Season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 8

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation Season 2 (TV show)

Blackout Season 1A (TV show)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult Season 1 (TV show)

Presidents at War Season 1 (TV show)

The World Wars Season 1 (TV show)

Top Shot Season 3 (TV show)

Unsolved Season 3 (TV show)

A Piece of Cake (movie)

Epic Tails (movie)

Food, Inc. 2 (movie)



Arriving on August 9

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify (comedy special)

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses (comedy special)

Greg Warren: The Salesman (comedy special)

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (comedy special)

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler (comedy special)

Chief of Station (movie)



Arriving on August 10

Greta (movie)



Arriving on August 11

Beautiful Disaster (movie)



Arriving on August 12

Solar Opposites Season 5 (TV show)



Arriving on August 13

The Woman King (movie)



Arriving on August 14

Tyrant Season 1 (TV show)

La Chimera (movie)



Arriving on August 15

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? Season 5 (TV show)

Bakers vs. Fakers Season 2 (TV show)

Build It Bigger Season 1 (TV show)

Cake Boss Season 16 (TV show)

Cake Wars Season 2 (TV show)

Cooks vs. Cons Season 5 (TV show)

Curb Appeal Season 26 (TV show)

Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 14-15 (TV show)

Deadly Women Seasons 12–13 (TV show)

Dr. Pimple Popper Seasons 6–7 (TV show)

Family by the Ton Season 1 (TV show)

Man vs. Wild Seasons 4–6 (TV show)

My 600-lb Life Season 8 (TV show)

My Strange Addiction Season 4 (TV show)

NASA's Unexplained Files Season 5 (TV show)

Tanked Seasons 11-12 (TV show)

The Last Alaskans Seasons 1-2 (TV show)

Tia Mowry at Home Season 1 (TV show)

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6-7 (TV show)

Vigilante Season 1 (TV show)

WWE Smack Talk Season 1 (TV show)

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures Season 2 (TV show)

Boy in the Walls (movie)

Smile (movie)



Arriving on August 16

Accidental Texan (movie)

Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino) (TV show)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover) (TV show)

Immaculate (movie)

Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)

Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)



Arriving on August 19

OceanXplorers Season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 20

Muslim Matchmaker Season 1 (TV show)

Agent Recon (movie)



Arriving on August 21

High School Return of a Gangster Season 1 (TV show)

Stress Positions (movie)



Arriving on August 22

Biography: WWE Legends Season 1 (TV show)

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal Season 1 (TV show)

Deadly Alibi Season 1 (TV show)

Reasonable Doubt Season 2 (TV show)

WWE Rivals Seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Arriving on August 23

Holly Hobbie Season 5 (TV show)

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper (comedy special)

The Dive (movie)

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows (comedy special)

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (comedy special)

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives (comedy special)

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (movie)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman



Arriving on August 24

FX's The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly (documentary)



Arriving on August 25

The Courier (movie)

Total Drama Island: Reloaded Season 1A (TV show)



Arriving on August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Seasons 3-4 (TV show)



Arriving on August 27

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 (TV show)

Chaos Walking (movie)



Arriving on August 28

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (TV show)

Blackout Season 1A (TV show)

The Villain of Romance Season 1 (TV show)



Arriving on August 29

Gold Medal Families (TV show)

History's Greatest Mysteries Season 4 (TV show)

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man (TV show)

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (documentary)

The Duff (movie)



Arriving on August 30

I Kissed a Girl Season 2 (TV show)

Something in the Water (movie)