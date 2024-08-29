In September, Hulu has released a wonderful heap of new content for viewers to stream. There's a lot to get excited for looking at everything new on Hulu in September, but a new month also means there's plenty of titles getting removed from the streaming platform.

Much like everything that left Hulu in July and everything that left in August, the list is solely populated by movies. While TV show fans can rejoice, movie fanatics are going to be left feeling a little disappointed. Unlike August's leavers though, there's unfortunately a lot more getting removed from Hulu this month, so you'll want to make sure you take a good, long look at the list below.

Hulu still holds a spot as one of the best streaming services as the departing list is far smaller than the arrival list, which means there's plenty of content to add to your watchlist despite the loss. And the best Hulu movies list remains intact, so you can enjoy the cult classics remaining on the platform.

Everything leaving Hulu in September 2024

Leaving on September 4

The Estate (movie)

Arriving on September 11

Call Jane (movie)

Arriving on September 12

Around the World in 80 Days (movie)

Arriving on September 13

Higher Power (movie)

Theater Camp (movie)

Arriving on September 14

Alan Partridge (movie)

Cosmos (movie)

The Dustwalker (movie)

Freakonomics (movie)

I Give It A Year (movie)

The Mandela Effect (movie)

This Mountain Life (movie)

Lemon (movie)

Red Dog (movie)

Results (movie)

The Rest of Us (movie)

White God (movie)

2 Days in New York (movie)

Arriving on September 15

Lullaby (movie)

Arriving on September 19

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat (movie)

Arriving on September 20

Inu-Oh (movie)

Arriving on September 29

Nitram (movie)

Arriving on September 30

The ABCs of Death (movie)

The ABCs of Death 2 (movie)

All My Puny Sorrows (movie)

Bad Milo! (movie)

Buffaloed (movie)

Dashcam (movie)

Honeymoon (movie)

I Am Number Four (movie)

I Saw The Devil (movie)

Jack and Diane (movie)

Marrowbone (movie)

Satanic (movie)

Splinter (movie)

The Tank (movie)

V/H/S (movie)

V/H/S 2 (movie)

V/H/S: Viral (movie)

Vanishing on 7th Street (movie)

XX (movie)