It seems like only yesterday we were welcoming a new long list of potential best Hulu shows and movies as well as saying goodbye to others – and now that it's nearly August, Hulu is getting ready to do it all again, but it's not axing as many as you'd think.

Like its July list of everything leaving, TV shows remain untouched, much to the disappointment of movie fans. But even still, there are only 16 movies in total being removed from the platform this month, making it one of the shortest lists we've seen.

Compared to the best streaming services, which tend to remove largely the same amount of titles as those that are arriving, Hulu's list is very short and sweet in August. Luckily, none of the movies leaving the platform are on our list of best Hulu movies, so you can still catch our top picks for at least another month.

Everything leaving Hulu in August 2024

Leaving on August 3

Accidental Love (movie)

Labor Pains (movie)

Winter Passing (movie)



Leaving on August 9

Polaroid (movie)



Leaving on August 10

Beautiful Disaster (movie)



Leaving on August 14

Journey to the West (movie)

Monsters (movie)

Nymphomaniac Volume I (movie)

Nymphomaniac Volume II (movie)

The China Hustle (movie)

Red Cliff (movie)

What Just Happened (movie)

White Bird In A Blizzard (movie)



Leaving on August 31

The Enforcer (movie)

High-rise (movie)

The Omen (movie)