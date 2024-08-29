Everything new on Hulu in September 2024
A new month means a new opportunity for streaming platform Hulu to refresh its list of content – and, for September, it’s a bountiful offering. Found amongst the list below are new Hulu movies, TV shows, documentaries, and Hulu Originals all available to settle down and watch as the colder months approach.
To hold onto its coveted position as one of the best streaming services, Hulu is committed to offering an updated roster to subscribers on a regular basis. Unfortunately, with new titles added to the platform, there's also everything leaving Hulu in September.
Fortunately, the list of everything new far outweighs the ones on the way out - by a long way. While you mark your calendar for what to stream in September, it’s also worth populating it with some of the best Hulu movies and best Hulu shows.
Arriving on September 1
America’s Next Top Model season 24 (TV show)
27 Dresses (movie)
A Glitch in the Matrix (movie)
A Good Day to Die Hard (movie)
Amsterdam (movie)
Bandidas (movie)
Bedtime Stories (movie)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (movie)
Breaking Up (movie)
Camp Rock (movie)
Camp Rock 2 (movie)
Date Night (movie)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (movie)
Dead Poets Society (movie)
Deliver Us From Evil (movie)
Die Hard (movie)
Die Hard 2 (movie)
Die Hard With a Vengeance (movie)
Dr. Dolittle (movie)
Dr. Dolittle 2 (movie)
Enough Said (movie)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (movie)
Freaky Friday (movie)
Hannah Montana The Movie (movie)
High School Musical (movie)
High School Musical 3: Senior Year (movie)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (movie)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (movie)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (movie)
Independence Day (movie)
Jennifer’s Body (movie)
Live Free or Die Hard (movie)
The Lizzie McGuire Movie (movie)
Mean Girls (movie)
Mothering Sunday (movie)
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (movie)
Never Been Kissed (movie)
The Pacifier (movie)
Pearl Harbor (movie)
The Princess Diaries (movie)
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (movie)
Princess Protection Program (movie)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (movie)
The Roommate (movie)
See How They Run (movie)
Sicario (movie)
Snatch (movie)
Straw Dogs (movie)
Super 8 (movie)
Superbad (movie)
Us (movie)
Arriving on September 3
English Teacher season 1 (TV show) - FX
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 25 (TV show) - NBC
Ready Player One (movie)
Arriving on September 4
Murial in Love season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
Tell Me Lies season 2 (TV show, Hulu Original)
Arriving on September 5
Arranged seasons 1 & 2 (TV show)
Forged in Fire season 10 (TV show)
Dragonkeeper (movie)
Arriving on September 6
Cash Out (movie)
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
Arriving on September 9
Universal Basic Guys season 1 (TV show) - Fox
Beyond: Messages From 9/11 (TV show)
Clean This House season 1 (TV show)
Neighborhood Wars season 4 (TV show)
Road to 9/11 season 1 (TV show)
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11 (TV show)
9/11: The Legacy (TV show)
9/11: The Pentagon season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on September 10
The Disappearance of Shere Hite (documentary)
Arriving on September 11
Los Chavez season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
Seoul Busters season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
Arriving on September 12
Airline season 1 & 2 (TV show)
Arriving on September 13
How to Die Alone season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
In Vogue: The 90s (documentary, Hulu Original)
The Old Man season 2 (TV show)
The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed (movie)
Arriving on September 14
Catfish season 9A (TV show)
Arriving on September 15
Hell on Wheels seasons 1-5 (TV show)
The Favourite (movie)
Arriving on September 16
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Arriving on September 17
Child Star (documentary, Hulu Original)
Handling the Undead (movie)
Arriving on September 18
American Sports Story season 1 (TV show) - FX
Dancing With the Stars season 33 (TV show) - ABC
High Potential season 1 (TV show) - ABC
Arriving on September 19
The Golden Bachelorette season 1 (TV show) - ABC
UFO Hunters season 1 (TV show)
Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation season 1 & 2 (TV show)
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines (TV show)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (movie)
Arriving on September 20
Little Miss Innocent (documentary, Hulu Original)
The Absence of Eden (movie)
Arriving on September 21
Come Out Fighting (movie)
Arriving on September 23
Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on September 24
Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 (TV show)
Arriving on September 25
The Judge from Hell season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
Mama Cake: season 1 (TV show, Hulu Original)
FLY (documentary)
Murder in a Small Town season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on September 25
The Floor season 2 (TV show)
Grotesquerie season 1 (TV show)
The Masked Singer season 12 (TV show)
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story (movie)
My Hero Academia season 7 (TV show)
Arriving on September 27
She Taught Love (movie, Hulu Original)
Crime Scene Kitchen season 3 (TV show)
Doctor Odyssey season 1 (TV show)
Grey’s Anatomy season 21 (TV show)
Hell’s Kitchen season 23 (TV show)
9-1-1 season 8 (TV show)
What You Wish For (movie)
Arriving on September 28
Asphalt City (movie)
Social Studies season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on September 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (movie)
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 (TV show)
Arriving on September 30
Bob’s Burgers season 15 (TV show)
Krapopolis season 2 (TV show)
The Simpsons season 36 (TV show)
Babes (movie)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials (TV show)
Poltergeist (movie)
