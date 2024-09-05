Netflix is serving up three more Chef's Table seasons and I'm salivating over the noodle-focused special
Not one, two but three extra helpings are on the way
If you're anything like me, you're a sucker for cooking shows. Whether it's fictional stuff like FX hit The Bear or Gordon Ramsay's iconic Kitchen Nightmares, I just can't get enough of the kitchen. It's a shame I'm not that good in my own, but I digress. If you want to watch actually good chefs doing their stuff, then good news, because Netflix's Chef's Table is back with three new mouthwatering seasons.
Chef's Table has been well-received since its debut in 2015. It's one of the best Netflix food shows and has a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 86% at the time of writing. We've seen chefs hard at work since then, all thanks to the brilliant Jiro Dreams of Sushi director David Gelb. Speaking of, go watch that documentary on Prime Video, trust me it's great.
Now, three more seasons of what could be one of the best Netflix shows (if it had a rating from critics, which is part of our criteria to be added) are on the way with different themes. Check out the trailer below, though you might not want to do that on an empty stomach.
What are the three new Chef's Table seasons?
First up, Chef's Table: Noodles focuses on the world of both noodles and pasta, shining a spotlight on four chefs from all across the globe. These include Evan Funke from Los Angeles, Guirong Wei from London/China, Peppe Guida from Italy, and Nite Yun from California/Cambodia. Each will be showcasing their skills, with all of them winning prestigious awards including Michelin stars. This series will be released on October 2, exclusively on the best streaming service.
The next season, which is being called Chef's Table: Volume 7, will continue the series’ tradition of featuring culinary masters who are redefining today’s food landscape from across the globe, something we've come to know and love about the show. Featured names include American chefs Nok Suntaranon and Kwame Onwuachi, Mexican chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval, and Spanish chef Ángel León. This one follows just after Noodles, premiering on November 27.
Finally, in 2025 there'll be a third new Chef's Table season. We don't know much about this one yet, but we do know it will coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the franchise. There'll be a line-up of iconic chefs appearing, who will be confirmed closer to the release date.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.