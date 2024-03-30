Everything leaving Hulu in April 2024, including some awesome action movies and thrillers

There's a good reason why Hulu is one of the best streaming services out there, and it's thanks to the wide range of movies and shows on there. But just as new movies and shows are set to arrive, Hulu are also preparing to remove another load of titles in April 2024.

Many of the movies leaving Hulu this month are releases from the 2020s, including dark comedy satire The Menu (2022) where Ralph Fiennes gives a gripping performance as an enigmatic restaurant chef. Ridley Scott's multi-perspective epic The Last Duel (2021) will also come to the end of its course on Hulu, and its stellar ensemble cast (Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer) is not one to miss.

Some of these movies rank among the best Hulu movies, and some are leaving much sooner in the month than others, so make sure you don't miss out on something great!

Everything leaving Hulu in April 2024

Leaving April 1

Savage Salvation (2022)

Leaving April 2

The Menu (2022)

Leaving April 4

Monster Family 2: Nobody's Perfect (2021)

Leaving April 5

Son of Bigfoot (2017)

Leaving April 6

Beast of Burden (2018)

Mr. Right (2015)

The Program (2015)

Leaving April 8

The War With Grandpa (2020)

Leaving April 14

Black Death (2010)

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

The Two Faces Of January (2014)

Leaving April 15

Benediction (2021)

Leaving April 27

Banana Split (2018)

Leaving April 28

Permanent (2017)

Leaving April 29

Escape from Pretoria (2020)

Leaving April 30

Billionaire Boys Club (2018)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Downhill (2020)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Goosebumps (2015)

The Last Duel (2021)

Ong-Bak 3 (2010)

Ong-Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak (2003)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Sisters (2015)

Stand by Me (1986)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Wonder Woman (2017)