How to watch The Bear: stream one of the best the comedy-dramas of the year

High-pressure kitchen comedy The Bear has been lauded and quickly renewed for a second season. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the show portrays a shiny NYC fine-dining chef who must return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's rundown sandwich deli after the death of his brother. The entire first season is now available to binge-watch all over the world. Here's how to watch The Bear online in the US and beyond.

Watch The Bear online Premiered: June 23 (US) Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) International streams: Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (CA, UK, AU)

Throwing into the pan all the right ingredients, The Bear has become the most-watched FX half-hour series to date with audience loving to watch as chef Carmen wrestles with the family-owned sandwich shop - The Original Beef of Chicagoland - and its gaggle of unruly staff, in an attempt to turn it around and write off his late brother's debts.

Joining him in this crusade of the spatula is Sydney Adamu as Ayo Edebiri, Carmy's new sous chef, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) a former bread baker turned pastry chef, and Natalie AKA "Sugar" (Abby Elliot), the younger sister to Carmy and Michael and co-owner of the deli.

A pressure cooker of clashing opinions, grief, and the hustle and bustle of the service industry, The Bear has been awarded 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one to add to the list. Take a look below at how to watch The Bear online and stream all 10 episodes. And here's how to get the best value with a $13.99 Disney Plus subscription bundle (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Bear FREE on Hulu in the US

Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

