How to watch The Bear: stream one of the best the comedy-dramas of the year

High-pressure kitchen comedy The Bear has been lauded and quickly renewed for a second season. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the show portrays a shiny NYC fine-dining chef who must return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's rundown sandwich deli after the death of his brother. The entire first season is now available to binge-watch all over the world. Here's how to watch The Bear online in the US and beyond.
Premiered: June 23 (US)
Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Abby Elliott
Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
International streams: Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (CA, UK, AU)
Throwing into the pan all the right ingredients, The Bear has become the most-watched FX half-hour series to date with audience loving to watch as chef Carmen wrestles with the family-owned sandwich shop - The Original Beef of Chicagoland - and its gaggle of unruly staff, in an attempt to turn it around and write off his late brother's debts.
Joining him in this crusade of the spatula is Sydney Adamu as Ayo Edebiri, Carmy's new sous chef, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) a former bread baker turned pastry chef, and Natalie AKA "Sugar" (Abby Elliot), the younger sister to Carmy and Michael and co-owner of the deli.
A pressure cooker of clashing opinions, grief, and the hustle and bustle of the service industry, The Bear has been awarded 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one to add to the list. Take a look below at how to watch The Bear online and stream all 10 episodes. And here's how to get the best value with a $13.99 Disney Plus subscription bundle (opens in new tab).
How to watch The Bear FREE on Hulu in the US
Hulu (opens in new tab) whipped up a storm in the kitchen and began releasing episodes of The Bear from June 23, with all 10 episodes now available to stream at your leisure.
You can bag a Hulu plan (opens in new tab) for as little as $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial (opens in new tab), which means you could work your way through plenty of great TV shows – like Under the Banner of Heaven (opens in new tab), Only Murders in the Building (opens in new tab) and The Kardashians (opens in new tab) – before having to pay a dime.
For those after great value for money, sign up to the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), with more details below.
Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.
Watch The Bear and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle
Watch The Patient with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle (opens in new tab)
$6.99 per month gets you the Hulu on-demand plan, but for even more movies and TV shows, live sports and Disney Plus Originals like Marvel’s Moon Knight (opens in new tab), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (opens in new tab), and the Rogue One spin-off Andor (opens in new tab), sign up for the $13.99 a month Disney Bundle instead (opens in new tab).
That gives you access to all three services – ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu – and will save you $8 a month rather than if you subscribed to each one individually.
How to watch The Bear online in the UK
Good news for those in the UK. All 10 episodes of The Bear were made available to stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) from October 5.
Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month (opens in new tab) in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription), and plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with Star (Die Hard, the Alien films) and National Geographic content.
How to watch The Bear online in Canada
Slightly delayed across the border, Canadians could stream and watch The Bear episodes from August 3 through Star on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).
The Star hub on Disney Plus is a Hulu-surrogate available to international viewers only, providing more grown-up content like Solar Opposites (opens in new tab), Love, Victor (opens in new tab), Desperate Housewives, and the Predator and Alien franchises for you to enjoy.
Currently, a monthly Disney Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD (opens in new tab). But there's a Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.
How to watch The Bear online in Australia
The Bear arrived in Australia on the Disney Plus Star hub a little after Canada on August 31.
You can get a subscription to Disney Plus for $11.99 AUD a month in Australia (opens in new tab). While there's no Disney Plus free trial (opens in new tab) (and there hasn't been for a long time), you can save over 15% if you choose an annual subscription and pay the one-off cost of $119.99 AUD.