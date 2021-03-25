How to watch Solar Opposites online: stream season 2 of the 'new Rick and Morty' from anywhere

The ship is fixed, which means Korvo and Yumyulack have finally got their wish to leave this godforsaken planet, but it's never quite that simple is it? A disastrous take-off means the Solar Opposites have to stick around with us suckers a little bit longer, and you know what that means - The Wall is getting some new residents! Just as weird, violent and gleefully profane as ever, here's how to watch Solar Opposites season 2 online and stream every episode for free from anywhere.

Whereas the first season saw Korvo (Justin Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) and the Pupa merely terrorize their own neighborhood, season two sees the Solar Opposites go international, and that's not good news for anybody, least of all Londoners.

A Shlorpian distress call summons the gang to the UK's capital, and you can guess what happens next. Some of the highlights include a lovely evening stroll across Westminster Bridge, the London Eye coming loose, a stint in prison and, of course, a prison break.

Yumyulack also unleashes a trio of unholy monsters of his own creation, in the form of giant mutant dogs that eat people and evacuate them as wine... and a face-melting groin enhancement.

So without further ado, here's how to watch Solar Opposites season 2 online and stream every episode wherever you are today.

How to watch Solar Opposites season 2 for FREE in the US

In the US, you can watch Solar Opposites exclusively on Hulu, with all eight episodes of season 2 arriving on the platform on Friday, March 26. All you need is a basic subscription to Hulu, which is $5.99 a month, cheaper than Netflix and Disney Plus. Even better, students can sign up for a meager $1.99. But wait! New subscribers are entitled to a generous 30-day free Hulu trial. In that time you could watch all of the new season and enjoy cracking movies like If Beale Street Could Talk, Palm Springs, and Parasite; TV series Monsterland, Bob’s Burgers, and some of The Handmaid’s Tale, and watch Framing Britney Spears, a Hulu exclusive. If you want more of a complete cable replacement, there's also the option of Hulu + Live TV at $64.99 a month. Its lineup of 65+ channels including ABC, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, A&E and FX comes in addition to Hulu's extensive on-demand library - also offering a week-long trial to see if it works for you. Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so there’s plenty of ways to watch your favorite shows: Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch and more. You can also personalize your plan with Premium Channels like HBO Max and Showtime, pick Unlimited Screens, or choose Hulu (no ads) for uninterrupted streaming.View Deal

How to watch Solar Opposites season 2 online in the UK

Solar Opposites fans based in the UK have to wait a little bit longer to see their capital city get destroyed, with season 2 set to premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, April 9 - that's a week after the final episode of season 1 lands on the streaming service. In the UK, a Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 per month, or £79.90 per year. Due to the nature of the show, Solar Opposites lives within the Star section of Disney Plus, so make sure you have adult content enabled. In addition to being the exclusive home of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the entire MCU canon, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue, plus Fox’s and Pixar's. This means adults will be able to watch every episode of The Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more.View Deal

How to watch Solar Opposites season 2 online in Canada

It's the same story in Canada, where a subscription to Disney Plus costs CA$11.99 per month, or CA$119.99 for a year. As in the UK, Solar Opposites season 2 lands on the streaming service on Friday, April 9, with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis.View Deal

How to watch Solar Opposites online in Australia

Curiously, there's no word yet on when Solar Opposites season 2 will come to Australia, but you can watch the first season of the animated sitcom on - you guessed it - Disney Plus. A subscription costs AU$11.99 per month or AU$119.99 per year Down Under. While we're still waiting on a Solar Opposites release date for Australia, we think it's likely that you won't have to wait too long.View Deal

