How to watch The Patient online: stream the new thriller starring Steve Carell where you are

Therapy can be a tricky…especially if you’re a therapist that’s been kidnapped by a homicidal patient. That’s the gist of this psychological drama from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – best known for producing The Americans – a morally-knotty thriller that delivers two career-best performances. Our guide below explains how to watch The Patient online, and for $13.99 a month with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle. (opens in new tab)
Premiere: Tuesday, August 30 (US & CA)
Starring: Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier.
Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)
International streams: Disney Plus via Star (opens in new tab) (CA, UK, AU)
Steve Carell (The Office, Foxcatcher) is firmly in drama mode as Alan Strauss, a therapist whose life is in tatters following the death of his wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and the painful estrangement from his only son Ezra (Andrew Leeds).
Immersing himself in work, he begins to treat Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson, Mother!, HBO’s Run), whose issues turn out to be a little deeper than bog-standard depression. Yes, it turns out that Sam is a serial killer, and he’s desperate for Alan to help him manage his murderous urges – even if that means taking him captive.
Also featuring David Alan Grier (Boomerang) as Alan’s former therapist and Linda Emond (The Good Wife) as Sam’s mother, Alan will need to maintain a precarious balance between supplication and provocation if he wants to stay alive.
We detail below how to watch The Patient online and stream all 10 episodes. Plus, how to get the best value with a $13.99 Disney Plus subscription bundle (opens in new tab).
The Patient release date and episode times
You can watch The Patient on Hulu from Tuesday, August 30. There are ten episodes in total.
Full The Patient release dates and episode guide:
- Episode 1: Tuesday, August 30
- Episode 2: Tuesday, August 30
- Episode 3: Tuesday, August 30
- Episode 4: Tuesday, September 6
- Episode 5: Tuesday, September 13
- Episode 6: Tuesday, September 20
- Episode 7: Tuesday, September 27
- Episode 8: Tuesday, October 4
- Episode 9: Tuesday, October 11
- Episode 10: Tuesday, October 18
How to watch The Patient FREE on Hulu in the US
This new FX thriller will land on Hulu (opens in new tab) from Tuesday, August 30 at around 3.01am ET/ 12.01am PT, with three episodes ready to watch immediately and a new episode available each week until the series finale on October 18.
This new FX thriller will land on Hulu (opens in new tab) from Tuesday, August 30 at around 3.01am ET/ 12.01am PT, with three episodes ready to watch immediately and a new episode available each week until the series finale on October 18.

You can bag a Hulu plan for as little as $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial (opens in new tab).
For those after great value for money, sign up to the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), with more details below.
Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.
Watch The Patient and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle
Watch The Patient with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle (opens in new tab)
$6.99 per month gets you the Hulu on-demand plan, but for even more movies and TV shows, live sports and Disney Plus Originals, sign up for the $13.99 a month Disney Bundle instead (opens in new tab). That gives you access to all three services – ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.
How to watch The Patient online in Canada
The Patient will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) in Canada. The first three episodes are set to arrive on Tuesday, August 30 just like in the US, and a new episode is uploaded at the same time every week.
The Star hub on Disney Plus is a Hulu-surrogate available to international viewers only, providing more grown-up content.
Currently, a monthly Disney Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD (opens in new tab).
How to watch The Patient online in the UK
The Patient has been slated to arrive on Disney Plus in the UK as well as other international territories, although a fixed date hasn’t been announced yet.
Judging by the release patterns of previous FX series like The Old Man, viewers across the Atlantic should expect a roughly two-month wait after the final episode drops on Hulu. That could mean all episodes landing on the platform around mid-December.
Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription).
Other great shows on Disney Plus include Pam & Tommy (opens in new tab), The Walking Dead (opens in new tab) and The Dropout (opens in new tab).
How to watch The Patient online in Australia
As mentioned above, we'd expect The Patient to touch down on Disney Plus around mid-December in international markets, as part of the more adult-oriented Star hub.
You can get a subscription to Disney Plus for $11.99 AUD a month in Australia (opens in new tab).