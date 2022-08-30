How to watch The Patient online: stream the new thriller starring Steve Carell where you are

Therapy can be a tricky…especially if you’re a therapist that’s been kidnapped by a homicidal patient. That’s the gist of this psychological drama from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg – best known for producing The Americans – a morally-knotty thriller that delivers two career-best performances. Our guide below explains how to watch The Patient online, and for $13.99 a month with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle. (opens in new tab)

Watch The Patient online Premiere: Tuesday, August 30 (US & CA) Starring: Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier. Watch FREE online: in the US on Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) International streams: Disney Plus via Star (opens in new tab) (CA, UK, AU)

Steve Carell (The Office, Foxcatcher) is firmly in drama mode as Alan Strauss, a therapist whose life is in tatters following the death of his wife Beth (Laura Niemi) and the painful estrangement from his only son Ezra (Andrew Leeds).

Immersing himself in work, he begins to treat Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson, Mother!, HBO’s Run), whose issues turn out to be a little deeper than bog-standard depression. Yes, it turns out that Sam is a serial killer, and he’s desperate for Alan to help him manage his murderous urges – even if that means taking him captive.

Also featuring David Alan Grier (Boomerang) as Alan’s former therapist and Linda Emond (The Good Wife) as Sam’s mother, Alan will need to maintain a precarious balance between supplication and provocation if he wants to stay alive.

We detail below how to watch The Patient online and stream all 10 episodes. Plus, how to get the best value with a $13.99 Disney Plus subscription bundle (opens in new tab).

More can't miss TV: here's how to watch Prey

You can watch The Patient on Hulu from Tuesday, August 30. There are ten episodes in total.

Full The Patient release dates and episode guide:

Episode 1: Tuesday, August 30

Tuesday, August 30 Episode 2: Tuesday, August 30

Tuesday, August 30 Episode 3: Tuesday, August 30

Tuesday, August 30 Episode 4: Tuesday, September 6

Tuesday, September 6 Episode 5: Tuesday, September 13

Tuesday, September 13 Episode 6: Tuesday, September 20

Tuesday, September 20 Episode 7: Tuesday, September 27

Tuesday, September 27 Episode 8: Tuesday, October 4

Tuesday, October 4 Episode 9: Tuesday, October 11

Tuesday, October 11 Episode 10: Tuesday, October 18

How to watch The Patient FREE on Hulu in the US

Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

Watch The Patient and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

How to watch The Patient online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Patient will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) in Canada. The first three episodes are set to arrive on Tuesday, August 30 just like in the US, and a new episode is uploaded at the same time every week. The Star hub on Disney Plus is a Hulu-surrogate available to international viewers only, providing more grown-up content like Solar Opposites (opens in new tab), Love, Victor (opens in new tab), Desperate Housewives, and the Predator and Alien franchises for you to enjoy. Currently, a monthly Disney Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD (opens in new tab). But there's a saving to be had if you sign up for the year, with an annual subscription costing $119.99 CAD.

How to watch The Patient online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Patient has been slated to arrive on Disney Plus in the UK as well as other international territories, although a fixed date hasn’t been announced yet. Judging by the release patterns of previous FX series like The Old Man, viewers across the Atlantic should expect a roughly two-month wait after the final episode drops on Hulu. That could mean all episodes landing on the platform around mid-December. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual subscription), and plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with Star (Die Hard, the Alien films) and National Geographic content. Other great shows on Disney Plus include Pam & Tommy (opens in new tab), The Walking Dead (opens in new tab) and The Dropout (opens in new tab). Take a look at all the rest of the best Disney Plus shows that you can stream right now (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Patient online in Australia