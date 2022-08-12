How to watch This Fool online: stream the new comedy from anywhere

This Fool features comedian Chris Estrada as Julio Lopez, a conflict-averse worker for a gang-rehabilitation programme whose older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones, Mr Mayor) is moving in with him after eight years behind bars. You can expect lots of laughs in this odd-couple drama, and below we explain how to watch This Fool online – and FREE for 30 days on Hulu if you’re a new subscriber. (opens in new tab)

Pitting hugs versus mugshots, Julio tries to reform ex-gang members working for a non-profit group: encouraging big boned, heavily tatted men and women to practice yoga and bake cupcakes in pink aprons. He’s seen as a bit of a soft-touch – a “punk-ass b***h” is how the participants phrase it, because he's still living at home and highly averse to confrontation. Maybe living with Luis will toughen him up!

In addition to starring, Estrada created and wrote the show for Hulu – determined to represent more Latinx talent on its streaming service – while the series’ executive producers include the brains behind workplace satire Corporate, and Portlandia’s Fred Armisen (who appears in just about everything!)

Also starring Michelle Ortiz (Gentefied) as Maggie and Julia Vera (Will & Grace, My Name is Earl) as Maria, This Fool should be hilarious and the perfect vehicle to showcase Estrada’s comedic talents. Just read on below as we explain how to watch This Fool online now – exclusively on Hulu in the US. (opens in new tab)

All 10 episodes of Chris Estrada's new comedy land on Hulu from Friday, August 12 in the US. Expect them to be swiftly uploaded just after 12am ET.

$6.99 per month gets you the Hulu on-demand plan, but for even more movies and TV shows, live sports and Disney Plus Originals like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Marvel's Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, sign up for the $13.99 a month Disney Bundle instead. That gives you access to all three services – ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu – and will save you $8 a month instead of if you subscribe to each one individually.

How to watch This Fool online in Canada

From Friday, August 12, all 10 episodes of This Fool will be available to stream in Canada on Disney Plus via the Star hub.

How to watch This Fool online in the UK

As with numerous other countries outside the US, Disney Plus will have This Fool to stream in full – all 10 episodes – from Friday, August 12.

How to watch This Fool online in Australia